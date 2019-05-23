Loading...
El Camino Quilt Guild June Meeting

May 23, 2019

El Camino Quilt Guild meets at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 13th at QLN Conference Center, 1938 Avenida Del Oro, Oceanside 92056.  Parking is limited, so please carpool if you can. Doors open 9 a.m. There is no guest fee for this meeting 

After a short business meeting, we will have our 3rdnd annual Boutique, Silent Auction and Fabric Sale.There will be many tables full of wonderful fabric at $10 a pound (about 3 yards to a pound) including specialty fabrics and pieces large enough for backing. There is a new Janome sewing machine to be won. Beautiful Opportunity baskets donated by our Friendship groups and worth at least $100 can be yours for the cost of a ticket. The Silent Auction features baskets of fat quarters. There is a boutique of handwork made by our talented members. An auction will include a quilt, bungee chair, steamer, a free workshop certificate and more. We accept cash, check or credit card as payment. 

There is no workshop in June.

Visit elcaminoquilters.com or email  info@elcaminoquilters.com for more information.

