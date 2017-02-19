El Camino Defeats Oceanside In Boy-Girl Basketball Doubleheader

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer…Oceanside High School-Oceanside, 2-17-17 In the first game of the boy-girl rival basketball doubleheader, the Lady Wildcats from El Camino 11-14 behind the 22 point performance of Carol Hadnot defeated the Lady Pirates of Oceanside High School by a 51-43 score. For the Lady Pirates 3-23, Zaria Brown led with 17 points and Jadon Pao Pao contributed with 13 points.

In the second game of the boy-girl doubleheader, the Wildcat Boys 14-13 behind the 18 point performance of Jalen Flangan, 13 points by Devante Sheperd and 11 by Sean Ward paced El Camino to a 54-49 win over the Pirates of Oceanside at 14-11.

Both teams will await word if they have been selected for the CIF San Diego Sections. Dates and times to be determined. For basketball tournament information go to www.cifsds.org