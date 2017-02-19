Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  El Camino Defeats Oceanside In Boy-Girl Basketball Doubleheader

El Camino Defeats Oceanside In Boy-Girl Basketball Doubleheader

By   /  February 19, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer…Oceanside High School-Oceanside, 2-17-17 In the first game of the boy-girl rival basketball doubleheader, the Lady Wildcats from El Camino 11-14 behind the 22 point performance of Carol Hadnot defeated the Lady Pirates of Oceanside High School by a 51-43 score. For the Lady Pirates 3-23, Zaria Brown led with 17 points and Jadon Pao Pao contributed with 13 points.

In the second game of the boy-girl doubleheader, the Wildcat Boys 14-13 behind the 18 point performance of Jalen Flangan, 13 points by Devante Sheperd and 11 by Sean Ward paced El Camino to a 54-49 win over the Pirates of Oceanside at 14-11.

Both teams will await word if they have been selected for the CIF San Diego Sections.  Dates and times to be determined.  For basketball tournament information go to www.cifsds.org

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

San Diego Division I & II Wrestling Tournament Results

Read More →