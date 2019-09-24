Educator’s Night Out and Resource Fair At CA Center For Arts

Annual Educators’ Night Out is an Incredible Night of Networking and Entertainment at the Center All Educators and Administrators Invited to Join Us!

Escondido, Ca. – September, 2019 – The California Center for the Arts, Escondido is pleased to once again welcome San Diego County Educators and Administrators to our annual Educator’s Night Out and Resource Fair on Tuesday, October 8th beginning at 4pm.

Karli Cadel at Center Educator’s Night Out

This event is a must for San Diego educators and administrators as it brings together arts and cultural groups from all over San Diego to discuss new and innovative ideas for field trips, education, and much more!

An evening of networking, fun, complimentary food and drinks as you mix with colleagues and friends in the beautiful Museum at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido and the Museum’s Sculpture Courtyard.

During the event, our exhibition, “XXV: The Silver Anniversary Exhibition” will be open and those attending the event will be able to view the exhibition for free.

Although the event is free, we do require an RSVP by calling the Box Office at (800) 988-4253 or online here: https://my.artcenter.org/3949/4480

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido …With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.



The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.



The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.