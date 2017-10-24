Education and Training Grants for Women Available

– Deadline November 15, 2018

Soroptimist International of Vista, San Marcos & Escondido are actively seeking applicants for the Live Your Dream Awards. These cash awards will be given to motivated women who are the primary financial supporters of their families and seek to improve their lives by gaining additional skills, training or education.

The amount at the local level is to be determined; however, recipients will then become eligible for region-level awards granted in each of Soroptimist’s 28 regions. The first-place region recipients then become candidates for one of three $10,000 finalist awards.

Interested in applying for the Live Your Dream Awards or know someone who might be?

You are eligible to apply for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream Awards if you:

Provide the primary financial support for yourself and your dependents. Dependents can include children, spouse, partner, siblings and/or parents.

Have financial need.

Are enrolled in or have been accepted to a vocational/skills training program or an undergraduate degree program.

Are motivated to achieve your education and career goals.

Have not previously been the recipient of a Live Your Dream Awards (formerly called the Women’s Opportunity Award)

Do not have a graduate degree.

Are not a Soroptimist member, an employee of Soroptimist International of the Americas or immediate family of either.

If you meet all of the above eligibility requirements,

For an application, click here. Please note: The deadline for applications to be submitted is November 15.

Be sure to include your reference forms with your submission.