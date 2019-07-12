Opens at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido Center Museum!

Escondido, CA. – The Center Museum is pleased to announce the inaugural exhibition of its 25th Anniversary Season. This summer, Edgar Degas: The Private Impressionist, Works on Paper by the Artist and his Circle will be opening on July 20, 2019.

Considered by many to be among the founders of Impressionism, Edgar Degas is most known for his iconic depictions of dancers and racehorses. The works in this exhibition consist of drawings and prints, plus photographs, monotypes, correspondence, and sculpture. These pieces draw from a single collection which seeks to highlight Degas’ personal interests, motivations, and creative practice as a man and an artist.

This special exhibition features over 100 pieces by the artist, Edgar Degas, and his circle of friends. These include Mary Cassatt, Paul Cézanne, Édouard Manet, Edweard Muybridge, Camille Pissarro, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, among other notable artists.

This summer exhibition will open at the Center Museum on July 20, 2019 and run until September 15, 2019.

Admission to the Museum is $12.00 for Adults, Seniors and Students $5.00, Center members, Military and children under 12 are free. Museum Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 10 AM-5 PM, Sunday 1 PM-5 PM, closed Monday.

Check our website artcenter.org/museum for updates on events and programs related to Degas.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido…. With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.



The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce.



The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.

About Landau Traveling Exhibitions… Landau Traveling Exhibitions (LTE) organizes and circulates exhibition to and for museums, universities, arts organizations, foundations, and private collections. The Landau family has been active in the international art world for more than 50 years. Over the past 40 years, LTE has presented more than 500 exhibitions throughout the United States, Canada, and the world.