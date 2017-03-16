Easterseals Awards State Assemblymember Rocky Chavez

With 2017 Assembly Leadership Award

Sacramento and Oceanside, Calif. — (March 15, 2017) – Easterseals California will honor State Assemblymember Rocky Chavez (R-California, Oceanside) with a 2017 Assembly Leadership Award during their upcoming Annual Easterseals California Awards Dinner scheduled for March 28 in Sacramento.

Easterseals California (a grouping of all Easterseals affiliates in the state) created its Assembly Leadership Award to honor public officials, both elected and appointed, for their work to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, and for all.

Assemblymember Chavez has lead the charge in California on increasing services to veterans and their families and has had an active role in shaping early childhood education and family support.

Chavez was elected to the Assembly in 2012, representing the 76th district where he currently serves today; his district is comprised of Camp Pendleton, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Oceanside and Vista. He currently serves as Vice-Chair of both the Assembly Veterans Affairs Committee and the Higher Education Committee. He is also a member of the Rules, Education, Budget, Utilities and Commerce and Health committee.

“Easterseals is proud to present this Assembly Leadership Award to Assemblymember Rocky Chavez for his efforts to support education for young children, college and career training for adults and, of course his strong committed support of everyone who serves and has served in the military. His support for veterans and families has been inspirational,” said Carlene Holden, executive vice president of Easterseals Southern California.

“As former USMC Colonel I take great pride in working with organizations to provide educational resources to our service men and women, as well as their families. I am honored to receive the Easterseals Assembly Leadership Award and I look forward to continuing to work with them on their agenda to support college and career training to Californians,” said Chavez.

About Easterseals….For nearly 100 years, Easterseals has been the indispensable resource for people and families facing disability. Through the work we do in communities across America, Easterseals is changing the way the world defines and views disability by making profound, positive differences in people’s lives every day. Join us as we take on disability together at Easterseals.com.

Easterseals 2017 Assembly Leadership Award….In 2004, Easterseals awarded its first Assembly Leadership Award to recognize sustained efforts by elected and appointed officials that help forward Easterseals’ mission to serve people with disabilities. Every honoree has gone the extra mile in making a difference for Americans with disabilities. Each believes that people with disabilities deserve a quality education, opportunities for employment, and access to health care, affordable housing, transportation and polling places.