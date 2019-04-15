Easter Sunrise Service At The Flower Fields

Carlsbad, CA– The Fields, a church in Carlsbad, California will be celebrating Easter with its 16th annual sunrise service at The Flower Fields. The service will be held on Sunday, April 21, 6:30 a.m. at The Carlsbad Flower Fields, 5704 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad, California 92008.



Guests will enjoy live music, a message of hope and renewal, a beautiful setting complete with blooming ranunculus, and free breakfast. Past years have brought a crowd of up to 1500 people. Admission to the service is free, and those in attendance will also receive a discount coupon for admission to The Flower Fields (redeemable on April 21st only).

The Fields started as a small group in 2003, meeting at Tamarack Beach in Carlsbad. The church has grown and meets every Sunday, with services at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at 2265 Camino Vida Roble, Carlsbad, and small goups (Community Groups) throughout the week in north San Diego County. The Fields is “a church without walls”, and finds its vision from John 4:35, “Open your eyes and look at the fields! They are ripe for harvest.” More information about The Fields can be found on its website at thefieldschurch.org.