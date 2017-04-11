Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Easter Brunch at Ciao’s

Easter Brunch at Ciao’s

By   /  April 11, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Breakfast Buffet

·        Maple Sausage Links •  Maplewood Smoked Bacon •  Seasonal Fruit Display • Croissants

Carving

·        Honey Baked Ham with sweet honey glaze sauce

·        Herb Encrusted Roasted Prime Rib with spicy creamed horseradish

Hot Dish Station

Chicken Cacciatore sauteed with green bell peppers, mushrooms & onions in a marinara sauce

·        Baked White Fish with fresh tomatoes, julienne onions, garlic, parsley, lemon & white wine

·        Cioppino Stew fresh clams, mussels, calamari, shrimp, crab claws, baby octopus, and white fish in a spicy marinara sauce

·        Vegetarian Lasagna

·        Tortellini Alfredo in a  cream cheese sauce

·        Roasted potatoes

·        Steamed Vegetables

·        Spaghetti Palermitana baked spaghetti pasta, tuna fish, raisins, fennel, pine nuts, mixed spices

Mixed Chilled

·        Salmone en Bella Vista with a lemon herb sauce

·        Stuffed Eggs w/ Tuna salad

·        Peel & Eat Shrimp

·        Crab Cocktail Claws

·        Roasted Eggplant & Zucchini w/ balsamic

·        Colored Cabbage Salad

·        Insalata Mozzarella Caprese cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, olive oil, salt, pepper

·        Focaccia

Sweets

·        Tiramisu

·        Cannoli

·        Lemon-Raspberry Cheesecake

·        Carrot Cheesecake

·        Caramel Panna Cotta

·        Cream Puffs

·        Rice pudding

Soft drinks, Coffee, & Juice are included. $32.95 – AGES 5-11 $14.95 – (10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Reserve your table 760-630-7333     http://www.ciao2.com/

Ciao’s Italian Restaurant 2015 E Vista Way, Vista, CA 92084 Phone: (760) 630-7333

 

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

I really Mead you! – Meading at the Garden

Read More →