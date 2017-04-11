Easter Brunch at Ciao’s

Breakfast Buffet
· Maple Sausage Links • Maplewood Smoked Bacon • Seasonal Fruit Display • Croissants
Carving
· Honey Baked Ham with sweet honey glaze sauce
· Herb Encrusted Roasted Prime Rib with spicy creamed horseradish
Hot Dish Station
Chicken Cacciatore sauteed with green bell peppers, mushrooms & onions in a marinara sauce
· Baked White Fish with fresh tomatoes, julienne onions, garlic, parsley, lemon & white wine
· Cioppino Stew fresh clams, mussels, calamari, shrimp, crab claws, baby octopus, and white fish in a spicy marinara sauce
· Vegetarian Lasagna
· Tortellini Alfredo in a cream cheese sauce
· Roasted potatoes
· Steamed Vegetables
· Spaghetti Palermitana baked spaghetti pasta, tuna fish, raisins, fennel, pine nuts, mixed spices
Mixed Chilled
· Salmone en Bella Vista with a lemon herb sauce
· Stuffed Eggs w/ Tuna salad
· Peel & Eat Shrimp
· Crab Cocktail Claws
· Roasted Eggplant & Zucchini w/ balsamic
· Colored Cabbage Salad
· Insalata Mozzarella Caprese cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, olive oil, salt, pepper
· Focaccia
Sweets
· Tiramisu
· Cannoli
· Lemon-Raspberry Cheesecake
· Carrot Cheesecake
· Caramel Panna Cotta
· Cream Puffs
· Rice pudding
Soft drinks, Coffee, & Juice are included. $32.95 – AGES 5-11 $14.95 – (10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)
Reserve your table 760-630-7333 http://www.ciao2.com/