East Vista Way in Vista 1947

This photo is of the south side of Main Street, then known as East Vista Way, on May 4th or 5th 1947. It shows the two and three hundred block. The movie theater shown in the background is not the Avo Theater, now known as the Avo Playhouse, which opened in 1948 further down the street. It is the Vista Theater that opened in 1941 and closed in 1952. Vista was beginning the post war growth that is still continuing. Vista population at the time this picture was taken was around 8000.

Reprinted from the Vista Historical Museum November Newsletter