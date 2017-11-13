Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  East Vista Way in Vista 1947

East Vista Way in Vista 1947

By   /  November 13, 2017  /  Comments Off on East Vista Way in Vista 1947

    Print    

 

This photo is of the south side of Main Street, then known as East Vista Way, on May 4th or 5th 1947. It shows the two and three hundred block. The movie theater shown in the background is not the Avo Theater, now known as the Avo Playhouse, which opened in 1948 further down the street. It is the Vista Theater that opened in 1941 and closed in 1952. Vista was beginning the post war growth that is still continuing. Vista population at the time this picture was taken was around 8000.

Reprinted from the Vista Historical Museum November Newsletter

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 5 hours ago on November 13, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: November 13, 2017 @ 7:02 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

You might also like...

Vista Fire Protection District Seeking Applicant To Fill Vacant Director’s Seat

Read More →