Earth Month/Arbor Day tree planting and bicycle ride April 29 Community Tree Planting When: Saturday, April 29, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Where: Stagecoach Community Park, 3420 Camino de los Coches, Carlsbad

Who: Open to all ages.

Admission: Free What: Help the City of Carlsbad Parks & Recreation Department by planting a few trees and help maintain its designation as a Tree City USA. More info Join us for one or both events. Community Bicycle Ride When: Saturday, April 29, 10:30 a.m. Where: Stagecoach Community Park, 3420 Camino de los Coches, Carlsbad

Who: Open to all ages and skill levels, including families with children.

Admission: Free What: Join Join Walk+Bike Carlsbad for a leisurely ride around Carlsbad beginning and ending at Stagecoach Park. This is a community ride, open to all people of all ages and skill levels, including families with children. Please bring a bicycle and a helmet with you. More info