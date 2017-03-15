Earth Day Festival 2017

Earth Day Festival at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens on April 15 Saturday 10 am to 3 pm.

Celebrate our Earth with a day outdoors in Vista’s beautiful 14-acre Botanical Gardens!

Connect with nature and go green at this fun event with active outdoor play for the kiddos, live music, our GrowGetters plant and pottery sale, food for sale, and vendors.

Activities for children include planting, facepainting, recycled art, hands-on worms, crafts, painting “Earth Day Rocks!,” games, and a fun-filled visit to the Children’s Garden.

Experience our nine Ricardo Breceda sculptures, starting with the slithering Serpent for the children. Our feathered friend Roxy the Recycling Robin will share her valuable lessons.

Our Plant and Pottery Sale includes natives, flowers, veggies, rare plants and gardening advice. Take a break and buy a tasty BBQ lunch and beverages from Amigos de Vista Lions.

Vendors will offer crafts for sale and share earth-friendly ideas. For vendor application contact farmerjonesavbg@gmail.com

Volunteers are welcome, please contact carolejay@att.net Event for all ages is free – our treat for the community.

Alta Vista Botanical Gardens. 1270 Vale Terrace Drive Vista – located at the top of the hill inside Brengle Terrace Park