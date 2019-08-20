Vista, CA —Programming for ages 12 months and up! – Little ones are always learning and it is our job to steer them in the right direction. We take this responsibility very seriously and we want to help open the door to the world of education. The Smart Start and Ready Set Learn classes are curriculum based programs, incorporating fun into learning.
Children must be fully potty trained without pull-ups for the Smart Start & Ready Set Learn programs. There are no exceptions to this requirement.
Early Childhood Education Programs
- Smart Start Program Information for ages 3 to 4
- Ready Set Learn (ages 4 to 5 years)
- Mommy’s Little Learner (ages 12 months to 3 years)
Registration
Registration Form 2019-2020 Required By First Day of Classes
Please complete the registration form and bring it to your child’s first class. Also, please look through the Parent Handbook and let us know if you have any questions. We look forward to a wonderful and productive school year. Thank you for choosing the City of Vista Preschool Program.