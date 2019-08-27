Early Childhood Education Programs

Programming for ages 12 months and up!

Vista, CA — Little ones are always learning and it is our job to steer them in the right direction. We take this responsibility very seriously and we want to help open the door to the world of education. The Smart Start and Ready Set Learn classes are curriculum based programs, incorporating fun into learning.

Children must be fully potty trained without pull-ups for the Smart Start & Ready Set Learn programs. There are no exceptions to this requirement.

Required By First Day of Classes

Please complete the registration form and bring it to your child’s first class. Also, please look through the Parent Handbook and let us know if you have any questions. We look forward to a wonderful and productive school year. Thank you for choosing the City of Vista Preschool Program.

Contact Us: Peggy Kidd-Wozniak / Program Specialist (760) 643-5272

mwozniak@cityofvista.com

Jim Porter Recreation Center, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive.

