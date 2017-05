Navigating Toward Success an Early Childhood Education Fair will be held at the Linda Rhoades Community Center on Saturday, May 6th from 10 am to 1 pm.

Presentations on Health and Food

Tips For Home & Parenting

Games & Play For Kids

Meet Teachers and School Leaders

Flouride Treatments & Sealants Availbable For Children

Zumba Fun

Students performing throughout the day representing multiple schools including EES preschool students! Free books for every child.