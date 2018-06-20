Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  E. Vista Way Median Safety Improvement Begins

E. Vista Way Median Safety Improvement Begins

By   /  June 20, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    
The installation of a landscaped median on E. Vista Way from Civic Center Drive to Williamston Drive begins this week and is expected to last two months. This grant-funded safety project will greatly reduce, or altogether eliminate, left-turn vehicle collisions, as well as enhance the appearance along E. Vista Way. The construction will allow for two lanes of traffic in each direction; however, the center turn lane will be closed.

At the end of the project, a new slurry seal will be installed and re-striping the segment will include a new third northbound lane. This additional lane will help reduce congestion. The City Council also approved the installation of a traffic signal that would allow for left turns from the south bound lane into Barnicles gas station. The traffic signal is being constructed separately under a contract between the gas station owner and the construction company.

For More Info….Contact Engineering Department P: 760.639.6111

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 8 hours ago on June 20, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 20, 2018 @ 12:25 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Honoring Our Fallen Heroes

Read More →