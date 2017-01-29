Dustin Peyser Affiliates with the Vista Village Office of Coldwell Banker

VISTA, Calif., Jan. 2017 — Dustin Peyser has affiliated with the Vista Village office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as a sales associate. Peyser comes to the office with more than four years of real estate experience.

“I went to college for graphic design for two years. Then I decided to pursue a career and education in human services. I still have a mind for marketing and desire to help people, and real estate complements that perfectly,” said Peyser. “I chose to affiliate with Coldwell Banker because they set the standard for marketing and customer satisfaction in the industry.”

Prior to affiliating with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Peyser worked as a letter carrier and supervisor for the Carlsbad Post Office of the United States Postal Service. He grew up in Melrose, a small town outside of Albany, N.Y. and moved to Southern California after college. He purchased his first home in Vista in his late twenties.

“I am quick to take action, a creative problem solver and thinker and have strong negotiation skills,” said Peyser. “I have created a streamlined marketing system that is strong and lets me focus on my clients first and foremost. Perhaps most importantly, I am not in this business because I believed it would be easy or needed a job. I am in it because I understand the excitement and value that owning real estate brings to a person, family and business.”

