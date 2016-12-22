Dura Paint Closes After 58 years in Downtown Vista

TR Robertson …. The Olinger Family has served the citizens of Vista in the downtown Historic Vista area for over 58 years and at the end of January, current paint store owners, Mark and Kim, will close the doors on a long standing family run business and seek new adventures in Colorado. Dura Paint Co has been in the same location on Main Street in downtown historic Vista, 347 Main Street, since 1958. Originally from Minnesota, Mark’s grandfather found out the store was for sale, due to the death of the previous owner. He told Mark’s father about this and Grandpa and father became partners in the paint store until Mark’s father, Dick, purchased the Grandfather’s share. Mark’s mom, Kay, and dad would rent a home on Citrus Ave., run the paint store and raise a family in Vista.





















Mark’s dad would stay active in the store until 1984, when he sold the store to son’s Mark and Barry. Mark remembers when Main Street literally was the main street in Vista and he and wife Kim have seen many changes in the downtown area and surrounding sections of Vista. Twenty-two years ago, he and Kim became the full-time owners of Dura Paint, with Kim working at the store full time beginning in 2006. Mark pointed out that they have many loyal customers, but it is becoming harder to compete with the large hardware stores that are popping up in the community. This, coupled with the feeling that this is the right change for their lives, has led Mark and Kim to decide to close the doors on the paint store, but they will still retain ownership of the store which they will rent out to a future establishment. They have decided to sell their home in Vista as well, settle somewhere in the Woodland Park area of Colorado, where he also has a sister living. Mark’s love of the outdoors, fishing, hiking, photography will give him a chance to find new outlets in the scenic areas of Colorado. This, along with the fact that they will see less traffic, a low crime rate and a much slower pace of life, also figured into the decision to make a major life change.

At the present time, Dura Paint is featuring a Liquidation/Fire/Going Out of Business Sale on everything in the store with discounts anywhere from 20-75%, depending on the items. This includes all of the fixtures and shelving as well. Everything is for sale, except Daisy, the 12 year old Chihuahua, who answers to the name Chicken, who roams the aisles and Mark’s 100 year old hand-crank National Cash Register. These will stay with the family.

It is a shame to see such a loyal business leave the downtown area, but it is exciting for Mark and Kim to start off on the next phase of their life. If you need any kind of paint, paint supplies, shelving, or fixture’s for your personal use or for your own business, stop by 347 Main St., the store on the corner with the beautiful mural on the wall facing the green fields used for baseball and Pop Warner Football practice. For fun, you can even drop a nickel or two into Mark’s make-shift Jelly Belly Retirement Jar, and at the very least wish Mark and Kim good luck on their new adventures. To quote Mark, a philosophy of life he will continue to follow is, “Live like there’s no tomorrow; Sing like nobody’s listening”.