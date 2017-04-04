Duke Bushong – A Celebration of Life

The untimely death of this dear friend of ours has taken us all by surprise and he is sorely missed. We invite all people to come to our gathering and pay honor to this great friend and musician. We can share memories of Duke through the years and play music in his honor. All people who knew Duke are invited to attend.

The San Luis Rey Bakery 490 N. El Camino Real in Oceanside, CA. 92058

Sunday, April 9th. From 3pm till 6pm

The San Luis Rey Bakery and Restaurant is located next to Mission San Luis Rey at 4050 Mission Ave.