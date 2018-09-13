DUI Sobriety / Driver’s License Checkpoint

On September 7th, 2018, between the hours of 8pm and 2am, deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department,

Vista Traffic Division, conducted a DUI sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint at the 900 block of Sycamore Avenue, in

the city of Vista. The purpose of the checkpoint was to raise public awareness about the dangers of driving while under

the influence of alcoholic beverages and/or drugs, to deter driving while under the influence and to intervene with

motorists found driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The operation also served to check and ensure

motorist traveling through the checkpoint were properly licensed to drive a motor vehicle.

A total of 711 vehicles went through the checkpoint.

568 motorists were contacted and 36 of those had to be further evaluated due to driver’s license discrepancies or to inspect for DUI symptoms.

A total of 17 citations were issued to unlicensed or suspended drivers. Four vehicles were impounded and six motorists conducted field sobriety tests.

Three drivers were arrested for DUI, one subject was taken into custody for being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additionally, one driver was taken into custody for a warrant.

The Vista checkpoint was funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS), in conjunction with the National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA). The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department wishes to remind all San Diego County citizens to take every precaution to avoid driving while under the influence of alcoholic beverages and/or drugs. A simple precaution may include planning ahead and arranging for a designated driver or alternate transportation.