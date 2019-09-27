DUI Sobriety/ Driver’s License Checkpoint- Vista

Vista, CA — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is well aware of the community’s concern for persons Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Drugs.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is taking a major countermeasure by implementing a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint. The primary intent of this checkpoint is to educate the public of the

dangers associated with drinking and driving. Additionally, this checkpoint will serve as a deterrent to potentially impaired drivers. Finally, this checkpoint provides an important governmental service by promoting public safety. The focus of the operation will be the apprehension of suspects who are determined to operate a motor vehicle while intoxicated and/or under the influence of drugs or alcohol. We will also be checking for drivers who are driving while unlicensed or suspended.

On Friday, September 27th, 2019 from 8:30 pm to 2:30 am, deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Vista Station will be conducting a Sobriety and Driver’s License checkpoint at an unspecified location in the city of Vista.

The checkpoint will consist of D.U.I and Drug Recognition Expert (D.R.E) trained deputies who will be evaluating drivers’ abilities to safely operate motor vehicles if they are under the influence of alcohol or drugs. As part of the checkpoint, all drivers passing through the checkpoint will be checked to make sure that they have a valid driver’s license.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The Office of Traffic Safety and local law enforcement urge drivers to “Report Drunk Drivers. Call 911.” You may direct any questions regarding the checkpoint to Sergeant Hernan Gonzalez.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You can also download the P3

anonymous tip app. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.