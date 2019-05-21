DUI / Driver License Checkpoint Results – Vista

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department, Vista Station conducted a DUI sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint in the 900 block of Sycamore Avenue in Vista on Friday, May 17, 2019, from 7:45 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.



The purpose of the checkpoint was to remove impaired and/or unlicensed drivers from the roadway, solicit public awareness, and deterrence with the overall goal to increase the safety of all drivers.

A total of 1060 vehicles approached the checkpoint; 581 vehicles were directed through the primary screening area of the checkpoint; 30 vehicles were directed to the secondary screening area for further investigation.

Nine drivers were evaluated for being under the influence and one driver was arrested for DUI alcohol. One driver was arrested for possession of illegal drugs, and one driver was taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle.

A total of 18 citations were issued: 11 violations for unlicensed driver; 3 violations of driving with a suspended license, and 7 violations for failure to present a driver license or possess auto insurance. One driver was cited for possessing alcohol while under 21 years of age. Three other drivers were cited for various moving violations prior to or after the checkpoint.

This checkpoint was funded by a grant through the California Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety and local law enforcement urge drivers to “Report Drunk Drivers; Call 911.”