Drowsy Chaperone at Welk Theatre 7/26blast

Regarded as “a musical within a comedy,” The Drowsy Chaperone begins when a modern day, die-hard musical theater fan known simply as “Man in Chair” plays his favorite cast album, the fictional 1928 musical comedy The Drowsy Chaperone, on his turntable. As the overture starts the musical bursts to life in his studio apartment, telling the rambunctious tale of a brazen Broadway starlet giving up her life on the stage to marry her true love, and her producer so desperate to keep his showgirl that he will go to great lengths to stop the nuptials. With an elaborate cast of over the top characters, including the dashing groom, his best man, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, the Latin lover, and a drunken chaperone, The Drowsy Chaperone boldly addresses a great unspoken desire in everyone’s heart – to be entertained. With book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar and music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, this 5 time TONY AWARD winning musical is being directed and choreographed by the award winning, Ray Limon.

Producer, Randall Hickman, calls the production, “a combination of modern humor mixed liberally with the classical musical comedy genre”.

The talented cast of The Drowsy Chaperone includes Vincet Pasquill (Man in Chair), Robin LaValley (Mrs. Tottendale), Doug Friedman (Underling), Aaron Shaw (Robert Martin), Torre Younghans (Feldzieg), Kylie Molnar (Kitty), Alex Allen (Aldolpho), Ashlee Espinoza (Janet VanDeGraaff), Lisa Dyson (Drowsy Chaperone), Justin High (Trix the Aviatrix), Chris Bona (Gangster), Dante Macatantan (Gangster), Patrick MacDonad, (George).

The production plays August 4th through 27th at the Welk Resort Theater. Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: 1-888-802-7469