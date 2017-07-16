Loading...
CAL FIRE and U.S. Forest Service – Drones & Wildfires

July 16, 2017

It is wildfire season and the Jennings Fire in the East County this week showed just how fast a spark can ignite a massive fire.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, CAL FIRE and U.S. Forest Service are reminding the public to stop flying drones near fire operations.

To watch a public safety video about drones, click on the above photo or follow the Sheriff’s Department on VIMEO: https://vimeo.com/225615450.

When a drone is in the sky, firefighting planes and helicopters are grounded because a collision could be disastrous. This delay in air support also puts ground crews battling the fire at risk.

It is against federal law to interfere with firefighting efforts to put out a fire.
Remember: If You Fly, We Can’t.

  • Published: 2 hours ago on July 16, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: July 15, 2017 @ 8:44 am
  • Filed Under: Local

