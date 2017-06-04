Driver-Crashes-Through-Rock-n-Roll-Marathon-Barricade

A driver broke through a Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon barricade at Sea World Drive early Sunday morning, almost striking runners and launching a pursuit that ended in Oceanside, San Diego police confirmed.

The crash happened at approximately 8:05 a.m. Sunday near Sea World Drive, on the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon course, police confirmed to NBC San Diego.

A 22-year-old man behind the wheel of a Camry went through a cone pattern and nearly struck runners on the course, SDPD Sgt. Houseman said.

The driver failed to yield when police tried to stop him, launching a pursuit. The driver struck a car during the pursuit; the driver suffred minor injuries.

The 22-year-old drove up Interstate 5 to the Oceanside Boulevard off-ramp, where the car rolled over. The man jumped out of the car and took off on foot.

Officers and a K-9 chased the suspect and took him into custody shortly after.

The man, who has not been identified, will be charged with Felony Evading and Hit-and-Run. He was taken to Tri City Hospital for evaluation.

Drugs, alcohol and terrorism are not suspected.

“Today’s barricade incident is completely unrelated to any incidents occurring in the rest of the country. Ours was a case of someone trying to get to the freeway and completely disregarding posted signs and erected barricades. Public safety is our number one priority and we work closely with all our law enforcement partners to ensure San Diego remains a safe place to live and visit, said SDPD Sgt. Lisa McKean.

No one was injured.

Law enforcement agencies ramped up security for the marathon this year, in light of the terror attacks in London. Local law enforcement, hazmat and bomb squads are all working together to keep the marathon safe. ATF and the San Diego Police Department also have an Explosive Detection Canine Team.

More than 30,000 runners are racing in the marathon Sunday.

No further information was available.