Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over This Holiday Season

Deputies conducting extra DUI patrols to keep drivers safe. The Sheriff’s Department wants tremind everyone to not drive under the influence this holiday season or anytime.
Deputies will be conducting additional DUI patrols from December 13 th   to January 1st
. Impaired driving doesn’t just refer to alcohol. It also means marijuana and prescription drugs. If you’re caught driving under the influence, you will go to jail.
So far this year, more than 1,000 people have been arrested for DUI by the Sheriff’s Department. In 2016, deputies arrested 1,365 people for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The Sheriff’s Department has these tips for a safe holiday season:
Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin
Before drinking, designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home
If you’re impaired, use a taxi or ridesharing service. You can also call a sober
friend/family member or use public transportation
If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 9-1-1 immediately
Funding for this DUI enforcement program is from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
