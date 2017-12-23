Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over This Holiday Season

Deputies conducting extra DUI patrols to keep drivers safe. The Sheriff’s Department wants t o remind everyone to not drive un der the influence this holiday season or anytime.

D eputies will be conducting additional DUI patrols from December 13 th to January 1st

. Impaired driving doesn’t just refer to alcohol. It also means marijuana and prescription drugs. If you’re caught driving under the influence, you will go to jail.

So far this year, more than 1,0 00 people have been arrested for DUI by the Sheriff’s Department. In 2 016, deputies arrested 1,365 people for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The Sheriff’s Department has these tips for a safe holiday season:

• Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin

• Before drinking, designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home

• If you’re impaired, use a taxi or ride – sharing service. You can also call a sober

friend/ family member or use public transportation

• If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 9 -1- 1 immediately