Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Service

January 10, 2017

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Service @ Carlsbad Community Church | Carlsbad | California | United States

Everyone is welcome to attend our celebration service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.  It will be held on Monday, January 16th, at 11am, in the Sanctuary at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Street, Carlsbad, Ca. 92008, 760-729-2331, www.carlsbadcommunitychurch.com, contact@3c.org

