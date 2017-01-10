Everyone is welcome to attend our celebration service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It will be held on Monday, January 16th, at 11am, in the Sanctuary at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Street, Carlsbad, Ca. 92008, 760-729-2331, www.carlsbadcommunitychurch.com, contact@3c.org
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Service
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!
- Published: 4 hours ago on January 10, 2017
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: January 9, 2017 @ 11:31 pm
- Filed Under: North County
- Tagged With: Carlsbad Community Church, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr