DR. BRONNER’S RENEWS SPONSORSHIP AGREEMENT OF CITY’S CULTURAL ARTS PROGRAMMING FOR 2018

VISTA, CA – The City of Vista announced today that Dr. Bronner’s Magic Soaps has renewed its sponsorship partnership for 2018 in support of the cultural arts programming at the Moonlight Amphitheatre. The $75,000 sponsorship continues Dr. Bronner’s title sponsorship of the Moonlight Presents series at the city-owned amphitheatre. Moonlight Presents offers programming throughout the year curated by the Cultural Arts Division of the City’s Recreation and Community Services Department.

“The City of Vista and Dr. Bronner’s formed this partnership last year and we are grateful that it will continue,” said Therron Dieckmann, Recreation and Community Services Director of the City of Vista. “Our two organizations place great value in enriching the lives of those we serve. With the support of Dr. Bronner’s, Vista and our surrounding communities will be exposed to a wide variety of programming at the Moonlight Amphitheatre in 2018.”

“At the heart of Dr. Bronner’s mission is a commitment to dedicate profits to help make a better world. Supporting the local art community is essential to that goal,” says Michael Milam, Chief Operating Officer of Dr. Bronner’s. “We are proud to be the title sponsor of the Moonlight Presents series.”

One of the most important aspects of the sponsorship is the underwriting of tickets to events distributed to children and families mainly through the Boys and Girls Clubs of Vista and Oceanside. Hundreds of families are able to attend shows at the Moonlight Amphitheatre giving them exposure to the arts, including hands-on participatory activities before shows, a hallmark of the experience of attending a Moonlight Presents event.

Dr. Bronners will present a check to the City Council on Feb. 13, and in return, the City will proclaim Feb. 14 as “Dr. Bronner’s Magic Soaps Day in the City of Vista.”

Moonlight Presents offers a varied line-up of programming this year, from its cabaret series, Family Movie Nights, popular concerts, and a performance by the San Diego Symphony in a concert of the film music of composer John Williams on March 24. The spring line-up is on sale now. The fall and winter series will be announced this summer.

For more information, visit moonlightstage.com, or call (760) 724-2110.