Dozens Arrested by ICE in San Diego

More than three dozens people were arrested in San Diego County by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement‘s Enforcement and Removal Operations during a week long sweep, the agency announced Tuesday.

During the five-day operation that ended last Friday, 44 people were arrested and an additional nine were taken into custody before the sweep started, ICE said. The people targeted had final orders of removal, were previously deported, violated immigration laws or “were encountered after their release from jail pursuant to SB-54,” the agency said.

California Senate Bill 54, signed into law last year, prohibits state and local law enforcement agencies from sharing any information with immigration officials.

“Last week’s enforcement actions reflect the vital work ERO officers do every day to uphold public safety and protect the integrity of our immigration laws and border controls,” ICE’s field office director Gregory Archambeault said. “While we continue to face significant obstacles in dealing with so-called ‘sanctuary-city’ policies, which hinder cooperation with local law enforcement, we will continue our relentless pursuit of safeguarding communities, diligently enforcing the U.S. immigration laws.”

Of the 53 arrested, 10 were previously deported, according to ICE. Those arrested had criminal histories ranging from vandalism, hit-and-run, larceny to drug offenses and driving under the influence, ICE said.

The arrests took place in Santee, Vista, Encinitas Chula Vista, Escondido, Oceanside, San Diego and Imperial Beach. Those arrested included Mexican and Guatemalan nationals, according to ICE.

ICE conducted a similar raid in Los Angeles and five surrounding counties in February. A total of 161 people were arrested in that sweep.