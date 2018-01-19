Downtown Oceanside Water & Sewer Pipeline Replacement Project Nears Completion

Street paving and surface restoration work all that remains

The City of Oceanside Water Utilities Department is pleased to announce that the Downtown Oceanside Water and Sewer Pipeline Replacement Project – Phase 1 is near completion. Final street paving and surface restoration work is all that remains of the project, which will take place from mid-January through early February 2018. Parking restriction signs will be posted in active paving locations. Please see map for paving locations. The Downtown Farmers Markets will not be impacted by the paving efforts.

“The City of Oceanside is dedicated to making infrastructure improvements to our critical water and sewer systems and we are thrilled to have this phase of the project nearly complete. All the planned water and sewer pipes have been replaced to ensure a safe, reliable and efficient water delivery and wastewater collection system,” said Greg Keppler, City of Oceanside’s Principal Water Engineer. “The City of Oceanside would like to thank everyone for their patience while we worked to improve the delivery of your drinking water and enhance wastewater flow.”

Phase 1 of this project began in the fall of 2016 and is being paid from existing funds collected from water and sewer fees. Besides replacing water and sewer lines, the project replaced hydrants, water meters and manhole covers. When all five phases of the project are complete, a total of 264,000 feet of water and sewer lines will be replaced in downtown Oceanside.

For more information about this project, please visit www.OceansideUtilitiesProjects.com or call the project information line at (760) 435-5833. Calls will be returned within one business day. For further information, visit www.ci.oceanside.ca.us.