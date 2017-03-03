Dorothy Ann Turner Jones Obituary

Dotti Jones, avid bird watcher, talented watercolorist and oil painter, classically trained musician, loving wife, inspiring mother, and incorrigible tea drinker passed away on February 25th, 2017 in Sunnyvale, CA.

Dotti was born in Jackson, Mississippi on December 28th, 1933. Shortly after graduating from Herbert Hoover High School, she married Navy sailor, Barrett Glenn Jones on June 29th, 1952. They were married for 64 years.

Dotti was very Christ centered in her life. She and her husband Glenn were early members of both Del Cerro Baptist Church of La Mesa, CA and, later, the Vista Baptist Church of Vista, CA that Dotti’s maternal grandfather started many years prior. Over the course of her life, she played piano and organ worship music, lead a Youth group, taught Adult Sunday School, performed executive work at the California Southern Baptist Convention in Fresno, CA, and was secretary/bookkeeper for Del Cerro Baptist Church prior to retirement.

Dotti enjoyed nature and loved to picnic – rain or shine. Kings Canyon in California and Hanging Rock State Park in North Carolina were two of her favorites.

Dotti is survived by husband, Barrett Glenn Jones; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and June Jones of Los Altos, CA; and sister and brother–in-law, Nancy and Tom DeChant of Gig Harbor, WA.

Dotti is preceded in death by her parents Thomas Dudley and Olive Myrtle Turner.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Audobon Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Contact Info: June Jones at june.jones@gmail.com