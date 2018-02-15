 DON’T WORRY, BE HOPPY!

(Carlsbad, CA – February 13, 2018) The 7th Annual Taste of Bressi is a high-energy affair with craft brews, premium wines, a collection of culinary treats, music and more! All of the proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad, so you can do good while having fun!

Serving some of San Diego’s finest ales and lagers will be Stone Brewing, Ballast Point, Green Flash, Oskar Blues, Modern Times, Karl Strauss, Lost Abbey, Culver and many others. But if you are not a beer aficionado, don’t despair! Featured wines include Coomber, Eusinus, and offerings from La Costa Wine Company. Our participating food vendors include Gregorio’s, Flippin Pizza, Notorious Burgers, Panca Peruvian, Sublime Ale House, BJ’s. and more. Restaurants, breweries, and wineries are being added daily – an up-to-date list of all the participants and can be found on the event website.

The $55 Clubhouse Pass provides your choice of eight beer or wine tastings – ten if you register before March 1 – plus all restaurant offerings. In between eating and drinking, explore the Clubhouse, play some games, and listen to two great local bands on the patio – Fechez la Vache and Naked Saturdays – as well as a DJ who will be spinning upbeat tunes all afternoon in the gym.

Our Title Sponsors, George and Meryl Young, are longtime Carlsbad residents. George is a Boys and Girls Clubs National Trustee, and serves on the Carlsbad Board of Directors. Funded 100% by local donors, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad has been enriching and inspiring the youth of the community for over 65 years.

The event takes place on Saturday, March 10, from 2-6 pm at the Boys & Girls Club’s Bressi Ranch Clubhouse located at 2730 Bressi Ranch Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009. This Festival is exclusively for those 21+ years old. For more information or to purchase tickets securely on-line, please visit www.bgccarlsbad.org and or call 760-444-4893.