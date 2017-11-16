Don’t Forget Your “Hairspray” at The Star Theater!

Suze Diaz …Can you imagine a time when it was forbidden to DANCE with someone just because they had a different skin color than you? It seems unthinkable that something as enjoyable as dancing with someone different than you could be considered a crime. But in the 1960s, sadly, that was a way of life. The Star Theater Coast Kids’ outstanding production of John Waters’ “Hairspray” gives us a glimpse of what it might have been like as a teen during those years.

First, let’s get a little background on the performing group. The Star Theater Coast Kids is an educational program for kids 18 and under that would like an introduction to the world of live performance theater. The program gives a full-production experience including lessons in time management, self-management and stage makeup with well-rounded preparation to be performance-quality ready. It is a detailed seven-week program with rehearsals three times a week and at the end of the seven weeks is a two-week performance at The Star Theater. This presentation will be featuring 67 talented actors between the ages of 12 to 18!

Photos by Suze Diaz

Opening the show during Veterans Day weekend supports a Volunteer Drive for Operation Bigs, a Military Mentoring Program through Big Brother/Big Sister of San Diego. There was such dedication shown from the STCK group that they arranged a walk-on part for 3 Bigs and their Littles at Saturday’s Matinee. The founder of The San Diego Theater Connection coordinates such support by partnering local performing arts with non-profits and pairs productions to raise awareness to get their message out to the local public. There is a wonderful table display in the lobby with information on how you can participate and share in Big Brother/Big Sister of San Diego’s mission to help change children’s lives as a positive mentor.

Producing Artistic Director David Schulz opened the production by thanking the audience for their support and attendance during this opening weekend. He also took a moment to acknowledge the men and women of our armed forces in the audience and the crowd was able to express their gratitude through applause. As it was time for the play to begin, you can feel the energy rise as the first notes of “Good Morning Baltimore” filled the air and “Tracy Turnblad” (Claire Bassett) began to sing.

The story takes you to Baltimore where a zest-for-dance-life Tracy Turnblad and her just-as-enthusiastic friend, Penny Pingleton, learn about an opening for a spot on their favorite dance program, “The Corny Collins Show”. Tracy is determined to win that spot. In spite of her mother’s less-than-thrilled reaction to her plans, Tracy decides to throw caution to the wind and go for it when her father gives his support. Along the way to achieving her dream, Tracy meets new people, suffers harassment, falls in love, gets arrested and also finds herself as a celebrity and a trendsetter. She learns that her proverbial question of “Why can’t we all just dance together?” can’t be easily answered but she is determined to find the solution. With the underlying theme of segregation blended in with the love for the popular music of the day, the production uncovers love; the struggle of being and accepting who you are; standing up for what you believe in; being with people who share your same view but scared just like you to speak out against what is wrong; finding a solution and doing what it takes to follow through.

Claire Bassett (“Tracy Turnblad”) brings her version of energetic spirit similar to the likes of Ricki Lake and Nikki Blonsky to the role. I had to keep reminding myself that this young actress is only 13 but has the stage presence to carry an important performance. Benjamin Minor (“Edna Turnblad”) and Ben Garon (“Wilbur Turnblad”) were fantastically hilarious as the parental unit. Such comedic timing reminded me of veteran comedians Tim Conway and Harvey Korman. Their duo song and dance number “You’re Timeless to Me” as well as their stage presence will have you in stitches. Gracie Petersmeyer (“Amber Von Tussle) and Skylar Petersmeyer (“Velma Von Tussle) expertly portray their haughty characters to a T. Natalie Musgrove (“Penny Pingleton”) and Alice Schulz (“Prudy Pingleton”) play the perfect pair of ditzy, socially awkward mother and daughter. Smooth moves and vocals delivered by Wyatt Rhineheart (“Link Larkin”) and Noah Denbraver (“Seaweed”) delighted the audience. Allyce Calloway truly exudes the confidence with the soulful sassiness as a force to be reckoned with “Motormouth Mabel”. The rest of the cast was excellent. The stage props, screen animations, various costumes, makeup and wigs were simply superb. The dedication shown by these young professional performers for each aspect of the play was remarkably impressive. You can see and feel their excitement; they were having a great time on stage and the audience loved every minute.

