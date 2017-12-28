Don’t Drive Drunk: Ring in the New Year Responsibly

Sitting behind bars or lying in a hospital bed is no way to start off the New Year. The Sheriff’s Department is reminding everyone never to drive while intoxicated.

Deputies will be conducting additional DUI patrols from now through Jan. 1. Impaired driving doesn’t just refer to alcohol–it also means marijuana and prescription drugs. If you’re caught driving under the influence, you will go to jail.

As of the first week in December, more than 1,000 people had been arrested for DUI by the Sheriff’s Department in 2017. In 2016, deputies arrested 1,365 people for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The Sheriff’s Department offers these tips for a safe holiday season:

Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin

Before drinking, designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home

If you’re impaired, use a taxi or ride-sharing service. You can also call a sober friend/family member or use public transportation

If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 9-1-1 immediately

The Sheriff’s DUI enforcement program is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.