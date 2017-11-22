Don’t Drink and Drive This Thanksgiving

Deputies To Enforce DUI/Seat Belt Laws Across The County

Thanksgiving is considered one of the busiest holiday travel weekends of the year. With millions of people hitting the road, the Sheriff’s Department wants you to do the responsible thing and not drink and drive. If you get arrested, you will go to jail.

Sheriff’s Deputies will be conducting additional DUI patrols across San Diego County from Thursday, November 23rd (Thanksgiving) through Sunday, November 26th.

The Sheriff’s Department’s goal is simple: to remove impaired drivers from roadways and prevent crashes that can cause serious injury or death.

During Thanksgiving weekend 2016, deputies arrested 20 people for impaired driving. 14 people were arrested for DUI during the same time period in 2015. San Diego County Sheriff’s Department November 22, 2017

“You can make sure everyone has a safe Thanksgiving by not drinking and driving,” said Sheriff Bill Gore. “If you spot an impaired driver on the road, call the Sheriff’s Department immediately at (858) 565-5200.”

To date, more than 1,000 people have been arrested for DUI by the Sheriff’s Department in 2017. In 2016, deputies arrested 1,365 people for impaired driving.

Here are some sober ride options for Thanksgiving:

 Metropolitan Transit System (MTS)

 North County Transit District (NCTD)

Watch our public safety video on the dangers and high price of drinking and driving by clicking on the above image. You can also watch it by following the Sheriff’s Department on VIMEO: https://goo.gl/5vK8Z9.

If you are one of the many people driving this Thanksgiving weekend, don’t forget to buckle your seat belt.

Many car crash injuries and deaths could be prevented with the simple click of a seat belt.

Sheriff’s Deputies are always on the lookout to make sure people are obeying California’s seat belt laws.

If you’re caught not wearing a seat belt, you will be cited and fined. Buckle Up America – Every Trip, Every Time.

Funding for the Thanksgiving DUI/seat belt enforcment program is from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).