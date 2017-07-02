Don’t Drink And Drive On The Fourth Of July

Increased DUI Patrols On Independence Day

The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate our country’s independence. It’s also a time when some people make a bad decision and get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting increased DUI patrols across the county on Tuesday, July 4th to make sure impaired drivers don’t put others in danger.

The Sheriff’s Department arrested six people for DUI on the Fourth of July in 2016. In 2015, deputies arrested seven people during the same period.

“Do the responsible thing: don’t drink and drive this Fourth of July,” said Sheriff Bill Gore. “DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER!”

If you do drink, be sure to have a designated driver, ride sharing service or a taxi ready.

Here are some sober rider options for the Fourth of July

• MTS (Bus and Trolley):• MTS (Bus and Trolley):http://goo.gl/5X13j• NCTD

(Bus and Coaster/Sprinter): http://goo.gl/LqOSYM

Driving Under The Influence, It’s Just Not Worth It. Watch our public safety video on the high price of drinking and driving.You can also watch the video by following the Sheriff’s Department on VIMEO: https://goo.gl/FJBTOL.

This Fourth of July weekend, be aware of San Diego County’s “Social Host” ordinance. Anyone caught serving alcohol to a minor will be arrested and booked into jail. You can report underage drinking to the Sheriff’s Department by calling our non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

You can also learn more about your responsibility as a “Social Host” by visiting: www.sdsheriff.net/social-host.

Celebrate the Fourth of July by doing the responsible thing: DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE.

Funding for the Fourth of July DUI patrols is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).