Don’t Drink and Drive This Memorial Day Weekend



Deputies stepping up efforts to stop impaired drivers

This Memorial Day weekend, we reflect on the heroism of U.S. service members who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our country. Sheriff’s Deputies will also be making sure impaired drivers don’t endanger innocent lives.

AAA says nearly 43 million Americans will be traveling this Memorial Day weekend. A majority of those travelers – more than 37 million – will be driving.

The Sheriff’s Department will be conducting extra impaired driving patrols beginning Friday, May 24th at 7:00 p.m. and ending on Tuesday, May 28th at 3:00 a.m.

Impaired driving doesn’t just refer to alcohol. It also means driving under the influence of prescription drugs or marijuana.

During Memorial Day weekend in 2018, Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 17 people for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. During the same period in 2017, 10 people were arrested for DUI.

“If you are caught driving under the influence this Memorial Day weekend, you will go to jail,” said Sheriff Bill Gore. “Slow down, keep your eyes on the road and drive safe.”

VIMEO: https://vimeo.com/172481905.

Funding for the Memorial Day weekend impaired driving patrols is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).