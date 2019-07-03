Don’t Drink And Drive On The 4th Increased DUI Patrols

The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate our country’s independence. It’s also a time when some people will make a bad decision and get behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting increased DUI patrols across the county on Thursday, July 4th to make sure impaired drivers don’t put others in danger.

The Sheriff’s Department arrested eight people for DUI on the Fourth of July in 2018. In 2017, deputies arrested five people during the same period.

In 2018, deputies arrested 1,183 people for impaired driving. So far in 2019, 647 drivers have been arrested for DUI.

“Impaired driving crashes are 100 percent preventable,” said Sheriff Bill Gore. “One bad decision can change the rest of your life. Say no to impaired driving.”

Driving under the influence doesn’t just mean alcohol. It also means driving under the influence of prescription drugs or marijuana. If you do drink, be sure to have a designated driver, ride sharing service or a taxi ready.

Here are some sober rider options for the Fourth of July:

• MTS (Bus and Trolley): http://goo.gl/5X13j

• NCTD (Bus and Coaster/Sprinter): https://bit.ly/2NiUvhY

Driving Under The Influence, It’s Just Not Worth It. Watch our public safety video on the high price of drinking and driving by clicking on the above photo.

You can also watch the video by following the Sheriff’s Department on VIMEO: https://goo.gl/FJBTOL.

This Fourth of July, be aware of San Diego County’s “Social Host” ordinance. Anyone caught hosting a party and serving alcohol or marijuana to a minor will be arrested and booked into jail. You can report underage drinking to the Sheriff’s Department by calling our non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

You can also learn more about your responsibility as a “Social Host” by visiting: https://www.sdsheriff.net/social-host/.

Celebrate the Fourth of July by doing the responsible thing: DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER.



Funding for the Fourth of July DUI patrols is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).