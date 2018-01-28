Donald Harrison Carey Obituary

Donald Harrison Carey, a 58 year resident of Vista, passed away on January 14, 2017, at age 91. Donald was born in Glendale CA on September 22, 1926. He joined the Merchant Marine, serving on the SS Cape Martin on the Pacific 1944-45; then joined the U.S. Army 7th Division, 32nd Infantry in Korea from 1946-47. As one of the founding members of Auto Red Devils stunt team, he was contracted by the Argentine government to tour Argentina during a three year period, where he met his wife Marta. Married in 1958 in Los Angeles, Don & Marta moved to Vista in 1959, where he operated his Lathing Contractor business across North San Diego County until retirement. Adored by his family and friends in the USA & Argentina, he is survived by his wife Marta Elena Carey, Vista CA; daughter/son-in-law Michelle Carey & Richards John Heuer III, Monterey, CA and Granddaughters Sasha Carey Heuer and Alexia Shannon Heuer, San Francisco, CA. Memorial will be private. Donations requested to go to the Vista Boys & Girls Club.