Don Diego Scholarship Foundation Wants To Help Vista High School Students

PURSUE THEIR COLLEGE AND CAREER GOALS

The Don Diego Scholarship Foundation believes future leaders are worth a million! To date, we’ve awarded nearly one million dollars in college scholarships to outstanding students throughout the San Diego area who have excelled in academics, given back to their community and participated in the San Diego County Fair and/or other activities associated with the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Qualifying high school seniors may have participated in an organization such as FFA or 4-H; showing or auctioning animals at the Fair. Students also are eligible if they have worked at the Fair or Fairgrounds, or if they’ve exhibited or performed at the Fair.

The highly competitive, annual Don Diego application process begins each January. Recipients are selected in the spring and feted at an annual Gala in the summer. Scholarships support students pursing a Bachelor’s Degree as well as an AA Degree or related vocational certificate.

Eligibility guidelines are at http://dondiegoscholarship.org/scholarships/. We encourage high school seniors to ascertain their eligibility and urge juniors to get involved in an activity that qualifies them for scholarships ranging from $1,000-$10,000. Be prepared – do it now!