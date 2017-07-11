Domestic Violence Standoff, 300 block of Girard Way, Vista

Henry Flores (48) battered and strangled his girlfriend Cristina Griffin at their residence Tuesday night during a domestic violence incident. Flores armed himself with a shotgun and pointed it at the Griffin and her teenage son. Fearing for his life, the son ran from the residence and called 911.

Flores fired one round from the shotgun striking the patio deck in the rear yard. A perimeter was set up around the home. ASTREA assisted with an overhead view of the couple who were still in the rear yard. P.A. announcements were made by Sheriff’s deputies. Griffin exited the residence and was moved to safety.

Flores later emerged from the rear yard unarmed and was taken into custody after a brief standoff. SWAT was activated but called off when Flores surrendered. Flores was arrested for felony domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon and willful discharge of a firearm.

