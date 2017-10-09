It happens behind closed doors and it’s a crime that some victims are rarely willing to report.

This October, the Sheriff’s Family Protection Unit is working to educate the public about Domestic Violence Awareness Month. You can watch public safety videos by following the Sheriff’s Department on Twitter: @SDSheriff.

To download Sheriff Bill Gore’s message and our public safety videos for broadcast, visit https://spaces.hightail.com/space/naHG4NJUsK.

Sheriff Gore is also participating in Walk a Mile in Her Shoes on Saturday, October 14th at 10:00 a.m. at the MLK Promenade Park in downtown San Diego. The event features men and women walking in a pair of heels to raise awareness on a tough issue.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, “Nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States.” That equates to more than 10 million people experiencing physical abuse each year. Given the staggering numbers, it’s no surprise that “on a typical day, there are more than 20,000 phone calls placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide.” And it’s not just adults who are impacted, as research shows, “One in 15 children are exposed to intimate partner violence each year, and 90 percent of these children are eyewitnesses to this violence.”

In an effort to highlight these numbers and the devastating impacts of domestic violence, October has been observed as Domestic Violence Awareness Month since 1987.

In 2016, the Sheriff’s Department responded to more than 15,000 domestic violence‐related calls. Deputies arrested more than 2,600 people on domestic violence charges.

Never forget that walking away from an unhealthy relationship is brave. You deserve more and you have a right to be safe. You can call the Sheriff’s Department for help regardless of your immigration or marital status, age, gender, race or sexual orientation.

If you are in danger, call 9‐1‐1. There are also resources available from getting a temporary restraining order to finding emergency shelter at www.sdsheriff.net/dv or call the 24‐hour domestic violence hotline at (888) DVLINKS (385‐4657).