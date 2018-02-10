Dolores L. McGuire -Obituary

Dolores L. McGuire passed away Wednesday 1/24/2018 from Alzheimers Disease in Escondido, California.

Born to Ray and Frances Griffin in Yakima, Washington on 12/14/1932, she lived in Albany, Oregon, until marrying Eugene A. McGuire in 1953. She traveled the world while following her husband on his military assignments and his pursuit of a college degree in Ellensburg, Washington.

A prolific artist, Dolores opened a doll hospital during the early 1970s in San Diego, where she repaired and restored antique dolls. While there, she studied china painting, and, after moving to Magalia, California, in 1977, founded the Paradise Porcelain Painters Club along with her own art studio, where she gave lessons. Dolores also pursued textile arts, such as sewing and silk painting, participated as an active member in the Paradise Art Guild, and volunteered at Theater on the Ridge and Feather River Hospital. In 2008, she moved to Oceanside, California, to be near her daughter and grandchildren.

Dolores is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene McGuire. She is survived by her children, Merritt McGuire and Lisa McGuire; her sister, Chuck Nash of San Francisco; niece, Sarah Nash of San Leandro; her five grandchildren, Cicely Williams, Jessica Voigtlander, Gunnar Voigtlander, Richmond Voigtlander, and Tyson Voigtlander; and her two great-grandchildren, Quincy and Maisie.

Services will be private. Cards are welcomed; please, no flowers or gifts

Arrangements are being handled by Cremation Services Inc. Fortune Way, Vista, Ca.