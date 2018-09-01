Doing Donuts at Agua Hedionda

Alex Hughes — September 1, 2018… An August Sunday turned into an exploration for a hidden lagoon. I had seen this since I was very young where boats were rented to take on the blue waters. I actually noticed this when we went to Legoland and wondered where it was, so this past Sunday, I decided to check it out.

I learned that the body of water went by Agua Hedionda from one of the tourist magazines. I thought I had gone there before, but I found out that I went to Batiquitos Lagoon. I did research on Google Maps before I headed out and was kind of confused on the route to get there. The bus did not pass directly by the area, so I had to do some walking. Luckily, I had some music on my MP3 player to keep me going.

Photos by Alex Hughes

I arrived in Carlsbad right near the Harbor Fish Cafe and went up Pine Avenue. Squinting at my camera, I tried to read the map that I took a picture of and found that I was going the wrong way; there were only dead ends in this area. That is why I had to walk through the Village to actually find the right way. I went through a part of Carlsbad that I had not seen before. I saw Carlsbad Community Church and Pine Ave Park which was quite large and was stocked with vast grass areas and soccer fields. I then went under the freeway which reminded me of Downtown San Diego without the homeless people.

By this time, I had a better idea of where I was going. I found a nicely manicured neighborhood with well kept landscaping, but not too many sidewalks; I was crisscrossing the street at several points. I was going downhill when I saw the blue glistening of water. I had reached my destination! I could not only see the blue, sparkling lagoon, but I could see Highway 101 in the background along with the desalination plant. The site made me so relaxed yet excited; it was an awe moment standing on that hill. I reached the Carlsbad Lagoon which was the area I had been curious about since I was a child. It was fairly busy with families wanting to rent out speed boats, canoes, and large water bikes. I was surprised at how small the sand area was and wondered whether it was a public or private location.

I spent about 10 to 15 minutes watching the people take their turns on the speed boats. There were cones set out for the sailers, so they wouldn’t crash into others. Some managed to do donuts around them at very high speeds. I am doing that in the future; however, I might need to learn how to swim first! Even kids hopped on board with their parents whom they were clutching onto. In the back of my mind, I was thinking that I had not found the place I actually planned on going to. It was supposed to be a nature reserve, but this was nothing like that.

I realized once I headed back toward Carlsbad Village that the nature preserve was down the street. Dang it! However, I was looking right at Agua Hedionda, so I can actually cross that off my list. Before I left, I did manage to find a great lookout spot near a hiking trail which led to a muddy marsh. This is where I found the most crabs that I had ever seen. They would crawl their way out of little holes and would scurry back when I stood up. It was a little frightening to see that many on the mud. They were not food sized though.

The speed boats were not the only ones doing donuts that Sunday. I felt like I was going around in circles until I found the street that led me to the blue waters.