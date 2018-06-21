Dog Waste On Woodland Drive And Hannalei Drive

Alex Hughes –Vista, CA June 2018 …I have been creating several stories highlighting this area and its issues with blight. I have found water pollution, marijuana paraphernalia and infrastructure issues to be one of many the highlights! Now, an even scarier menace is here to smell up the streets, and that is dog waste!

It makes sense considering that these streets enter into a residential area from the newer housing developments on Calle Quinn to older housing from the 70’s closer to Manzanita Court. It is hard not to notice the neighbor’s and their dogs. Well, as the saying goes, “Dogs are a man’s best friend!” That is until you step in the surprise left behind.

It is great for the dogs and the humans to get their daily walking done, but as a dog owner, you have to realize that picking up after your pet is your duty. I have spent a few weeks now cleaning up the streets of litter, but there is one thing that I won’t be picking up. I will not subject my trash clippers to the horrors on the dirt. I can’t imagine having to wash it or scrub it. It has gone through enough damage.

This issue is not only on Woodland Drive, but it is also on Hannalei Drive. The concentration was noticeable once you got to Hannalei Elementary. My old elementary school school has become a local bathroom for the neighborhood dogs to use. I had to watch my step when I was picking up the cigarette butts and gum wrappers, or I would be putting my shoes in the bag. It clearly has been there for a while and sure is a disappointment for the kids to see. Why at this age, they should be running around and not fearing where they step.