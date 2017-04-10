Dog Haus Scheduled to Open in Historic Downtown Vista in August

TR Robertson... Scheduled to open sometime toward the end of summer, in Downtown Historic Vista, is the gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger restaurant Dog Haus. Developer Lev Gershman of Tideline Partners, CJ Ramirez and Scott Lee of Dog Haus disclosed on a conference call that the eatery will occupy the former site of Tom Fleming’s Shoe Repair at the corner of S. Indiana St. and Broadway. Gershamn was excited that after one year of diligently searching for a quality home grown operator, they were able to attract Dog Haus to Vista. The only other location in the County is in downtown San Diego.

Dog Haus is a craft-casual eatery that was founded in 2010 in Pasadena CA by three friends Andre Vener, Hagop Giragossian and Quasim Riaz. In collaboration with celebrity chef Adam Gertler the popularity of the food and community style dining grew and Dog Haus now has 21 locations across five states. The restaurant is known for its best in class gourmet takes on dogs, sausages and burgers; premium shakes, classic sodas and soft-serve ice cream; and an extensive beer program that spotlights local brews. Over 30 toppings will be available to choose from for the hot dogs, burgers and sausages. Dog Haus serves only 100% all natural, humanely-raised-hormone-and-antibiotic-free Creekstone Farms Natural Black Angus beef for its burgers. The hot dogs have no end scraps, are all beef and are made specifically for The Dog Haus. All of the hot dogs, burgers and sausages are served on King’s Hawaiian rolls and are the highest quality and a great price.

Mr. Ramirez emphasized that one of Dog Haus company goals is to get involved locally and establish a sense of community. He said the restaurant will offer fundraising opportunities for different groups, local charities and youth sports teams. Mr. Gershman said he sees the establishment of Dog Haus as another part of the evolution of the Downtown Historic Vista area and his vision, along with others, of a vibrant downtown area with a numerous variety of stores and eateries. Mr. Lee who owns the Vista location managed an IHOP Restaurant in Los Angeles and is a U.C.S.D. graduate. He said the new location will feature both indoor and outdoor patio eating area. They said the process of submission of a minor use permit has been completed and ABC alcohol licensing is in process.

Some of the featured hot dog selections include The Sooo Cali with spicy basil aioli and crispy onions; The Old Town Dog a smoked bacon wrapped dog with caramelized onions and chipotle aioli; The Downtown Dog also with bacon and pickled peppers; The Scott Baioli with bacon and white American cheese and garlic aioli; and The Little Leaguer with Haus chili. Some of the featured burgers will be The Ringer with smoked bacon, onion rings and BBQ sauce; The Holy Aioli with bacon and American cheese; The Freiburger with a fried egg and Haus slaw; The Ava Maria with sautéed mushrooms and carmelized onions; and The Hangover with bacon and Haus chili and a fried egg. The Haus sausages offered include Das Brat with mustard aioli; The Hot Chick a chicken fontina and avocado and crispy onions; Another Night in Bangkok – a spicy Thai currywurst with Thai peanut sauce and Haus slaw; The Fonz – a spicy Italian with pastrami and melted mozzarella; and The Pig Lebowski – a Polish kielbasa with Haus slaw and BBQ sauce. Also on the menu is a Veggie sausage made with smoked apple, tomato, avocado, arugala, crispy onions and spicy basil aioli. A variety of side dishes are offered including The Love Boat – fries or tots with chili and slaw; Tater Totts, Haus slaw (an original recipe) and of course onion rings or fries.

Gershman acquired the property from Fleming on a handshake, with a vision to redevelop the site and to continue serving the community in the spirit that Fleming has for decades. The newly constructed contemporary building includes old, original wood framed hexagonal window as a nod of respect to the buildings history. Tideline relocated its offices to Vista in 2014 and are now located at 380 S. Melrose Dr., Suite 306. Gershman used to work in downtown Vista in the nineties and is excited to be back and play role in the renaissance of downtown into a vibrant cultural destination.

For more information about The Dog Haus and to see a complete menu and description of all items on the menu, go to www.doghaus.com and you will get an idea of the delicious items that are soon to arrive in Downtown Historic Vista this summer.