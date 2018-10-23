Dog Haus Biergarten Opens Its Doors in Downtown Historic Vista

TR Robertson — Vista, CA …Gourmet hot dogs and other unique food items are now being served in downtown Vista as the long awaited opening of the Dog Haus Biergarten got off to a rousing start with long lines taking advantage of the free not dogs being offered last Saturday. Many of those in line were familiar with the Dog Haus fare as they had tried it at one of the other San Diego locations, but many were there to try the gourmet dogs for the very first time.

First in line and first served was local Vista resident Luke Wise. Luke said he had eaten at the San Diego Dog Haus and loved the food. His favorite item is the Holy Aioli burger, but for todays free dogs he wanted to get the Sooo Cali Dog.

The Vista Dog Haus is located at the corner of 227 E. Broadway, catty-cornered from Belching Beaver. This Dog Haus is the third owned Dog Haus by franchisees Scott Lee and Henry Lee, not related. Henry was on hand for the opening and very happy to be open in Downtown Vista. Their other locations are in East Village and at Chula Vista’s Mattress Firm Amphitheatre. Dog Haus began in 2010 in Pasadena. Henry said he wants Dog Haus to become a part of the Vista community, hoping to help out organizations like the Boys and Girls Club of Vista.

The manager of the Vista eatery is Jeff Bruce, who has been with Dog Haus for 3 years. He loves the relaxed atmosphere Dog Haus offers and of course loves the food selections they offer. Henry Lee said his favorite item is the Sooo Cali dog, featuring wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions and spicy basil aioli. One of the waitresses serving us said her favorite is the Das Brat with caramelized onions, sauerkraut and spicy brown mustard. I tried the Chili Idol with Haus chili, cheddar cheese sauce and onions, delicious. All of the dogs are served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls.

Photos by Brian Robertson

Dog Haus is known for hormone and antibiotic free meats. Along with the wide range of gourmet hot dogs they also offer no-nitrites sausages, Angus beef burger and sliders, house made corn dogs and fried chicken sandwiches. They also offer Plantbased selections like the Impossible Burger made from pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, white American cheese with 1001 Island dressing. Everything has a unique name, like Chili the Kid, Pineapple Express, Cocky Balboa, Hul-Huli, Holy Aioli, The Fonz, The Mensch and The Freiburger, to name a few. Patrons can Build Your Own selection and all of the menu items can be customized with whatever you want to include on the dog or burger. The large selection is listed on a huge board directly behind the cash registers and at the end of the bar is an ever changing list of craft beers offered at Dog Haus.

Twenty-four beers are served on tap as well as canned beers, wines and sodas. Many of the local craft beers are listed on the beer menu selection board. Patrons can get beer in several sized servings, including an 80 oz. serving with a selection of 4 craft beers served in 10 oz. cups.

Side meu items include fries, tater tots, chili-cheese fries or tots, sweet potato fries, huge onion rings, Haus slaw, and The Love Boat with a selection of three items. A kid’s meal is offered with a choice of sliders, hot dogs or corn dogs and tots or fries with a drink. .

Prices at Dog Haus range from $6 to $7.99 for dog, sausage or burger entrees. Chicken entrees are $8.99. A large range of toppings are available as well as sauces. Patrons can eat inside or at a large lighted and covered outdoor eating area.

The hours of operation for Dog Haus are 11 am to 10 pm Sundays – Thursdays and 11 am to 11 pm Fridays and Saturdays. The phone number is 760-536-3544 and the full menu can be seen at www.vista.doghaus.com.

The anticipation of Dog Haus opening has been ongoing for over a year, but it is now opening and from the long line running down the Broadway St. sidewalk, Dog Haus will become another popular place to grab lunch or dinner and a drink in Downtown Historic Vista.