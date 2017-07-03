DMV Continues To Increase Access To Self-service Terminals Outside of DMV Offices

This month, DMV unveiled 10 new self-service terminals in retail locations across Southern California, including one on UC Irvine’s campus. These terminals allow customers to instantly renew their vehicle registration without stepping foot into a DMV field office and are located in Albertsons and Vons grocery stores.

“We are always looking for options to provide our customers with alternative and convenient ways to conduct their DMV business,” said DMV Director Jean Shiomoto.

“By placing DMV Now Self-Service Terminals in retail locations, we provide customers with another time-saving option.”

The popular self-service terminal is designed for customers who need their vehicle registration card and license plate tag immediately. To conduct a transaction, customers will need their vehicle registration renewal notice or their most recent vehicle registration card. The touch screen machine offers instructions in English and Spanish and accepts credit card and checks.

The kiosk can also be used by customers who have decided to park their vehicle and want to file for planned non-operation status.

The first external location Self-Service Terminal was installed at the University of California, Irvine on April 10. Two additional terminals were installed in Albertsons locations in Lancaster and Palmdale last month.

DMV Now Self-Service Terminals are also available during regular business hours at 60 DMV field offices. To find a terminal near you: https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/dmv/detail/fo/fo_sst.

Online services are also available 24/7 at www.dmv.ca.gov.