DIY Fest – Vista Library

Rhea Mursalin RBV Intern….Vista’s Mayor, Judy Ritter, ceremoniously cut the ribbon last Saturday, at the Vista Library, to officially declare open the Second Annual DIY Fest, hosted by Friends of the Vista Library.

Mayor Ritter shared the spotlight during this momentous occasion with members of the Vista City Council. Diversity in Vista was evident as people from all walks of life waited patiently for the speeches by the Mayor and representatives of the Friends of Vista Library to conclude to engage in hands-on participation in the Do-It-Yourself Festival. This interesting and exciting event showcased many spectacular pieces of art, strategically displayed throughout the Library, which were donated by artists such as Kait Matthews and Brett Stokes, among others.

The event featured Workshops for kids, teens, and adults and participants appeared to be having quite an enjoyable time. One teenager laughingly said that she had never attended one of these DIY Fests but she would gladly recommend it to everyone because it is fun, affording people an opportunity to tap into their creative sides. This young lady’s apparent enthusiasm was reflected in the Volunteers who conducted the various Workshops. One such Volunteer, Jazmin Morales, 13, declared, “It’s my first time helping out here and I like it and would definitely do it again!”

Photos by Philippe Carre www.bountyphotographie.com

There were many activities to conquer in the few hours including, screen printing, string and sand art, making Kokeshi dolls, hemp bracelets, and origami, just to name a few. One of the impressive highlights of the Fest was that the Volunteers made a Paper Fish Mural with just paper, markers and glue. The mural can be spotted at entrance into the Vista Library, along with an incredible bike rack that says “READ,” created and donated by the Randells, and a beautiful mosaic glass mural created by Cherrie LaPorte.

Overall, the Fest was a success and it is safe to say that everyone that attended not only had a good time but left with an object they made with their own two hands thanks to the coaches and volunteers.