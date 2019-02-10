Division I CIF Wrestling Tournament at Olympia High School

|1
|Rancho Bernardo
|RB
|309.0
|2
|Olympian
|OLY
|225.5
|3
|San Marcos
|SM
|148.0
|4
|Patrick Henry
|PH
|127.5
|5
|Vista
|VST
|127.0
|6
|Bonita Vista
|BV
|125.0
|7
|Torrey Pines
|TP
|94.5
|8
|Mission Hills
|MH
|85.0
|9
|El Camino
|ECM
|84.0
|10
|Helix Charter
|HLX
|81.0
|11
|San Diego
|SD
|66.0
|12
|Canyon Crest Academy
|CCA
|65.0
|13
|Eastlake
|ESL
|50.0
|14
|San Ysidro
|SY
|44.0
|15
|Westview
|WV
|42.0
|16
|Calexico
|CLX
|10.0
|17
|Otay Ranch
|OR
|5.0
|18
|Sweetwater
|SWT
|1.0
D1 – 108 – Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Alexander Beato of Rancho Bernardo
- 2nd Place – Zachary Ikaika Ramos of Olympian
- 3rd Place – Isaac Alvarez Jr. of Vista
- 4th Place – Jesus Plasencia of Eastlake
- 5th Place – Isaiah Graves of Helix Charter
- 6th Place – Dean Gallegos of Mission Hills
- 7th Place – Tommy Gillcrist of Canyon Crest Academy
- 8th Place – Cameron Alanis of Bonita Vista
1st Place Match
- Alexander Beato (Rancho Bernardo) won by decision over Zachary Ikaika Ramos (Olympian) (Dec 6-0)
3rd Place Match
- Isaac Alvarez Jr. (Vista) won by fall over Jesus Plasencia (Eastlake) (Fall 2:17)
5th Place Match
- Isaiah Graves (Helix Charter) won by rule over Dean Gallegos (Mission Hills) (RULE)
7th Place Match
- Tommy Gillcrist (Canyon Crest Academy) won by major decision over Cameron Alanis (Bonita Vista) (Maj 10-0)
D1 – 115 -Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Gavin Concepcion of Rancho Bernardo
- 2nd Place – Anthony Bercu of Patrick Henry
- 3rd Place – Christian Tingzon of Vista
- 4th Place – Jaydon Caoile of Olympian
- 5th Place – Ethan Ehrlich of San Diego
- 6th Place – Alfonso Cruz of Mission Hills
- 7th Place – Joel Lopez of Bonita Vista
- 8th Place – Bailey Lind of Canyon Crest Academy
1st Place Match
- Gavin Concepcion (Rancho Bernardo) won by decision over Anthony Bercu (Patrick Henry) (Dec 4-0)
3rd Place Match
- Christian Tingzon (Vista) won by decision over Jaydon Caoile (Olympian) (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Ethan Ehrlich (San Diego) won by rule over Alfonso Cruz (Mission Hills) (RULE)
7th Place Match
- Joel Lopez (Bonita Vista) won by fall over Bailey Lind (Canyon Crest Academy) (Fall 2:50)
D1 – 122 -Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Israel Ramirez of San Ysidro
- 2nd Place – Brayden Concepcion of Rancho Bernardo
- 3rd Place – Eli Dalangin of San Marcos
- 4th Place – Ralph J Magsino of Olympian
- 5th Place – Evan Adler of Patrick Henry
- 6th Place – Robert Gonzalez of El Camino
- 7th Place – Jacob Mejia of Eastlake
- 8th Place – Ryan Burke of Canyon Crest Academy
1st Place Match
- Israel Ramirez (San Ysidro) won by decision over Brayden Concepcion (Rancho Bernardo) (Dec 4-1)
3rd Place Match
- Eli Dalangin (San Marcos) won by rule over Ralph J Magsino (Olympian) (RULE)
5th Place Match
- Evan Adler (Patrick Henry) won by decision over Robert Gonzalez (El Camino) (Dec 8-2)
7th Place Match
- Jacob Mejia (Eastlake) won by fall over Ryan Burke (Canyon Crest Academy) (Fall 4:41)
D1 – 128 -Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Alexander Schwaebe of San Diego
- 2nd Place – Caleb Armstrong of Rancho Bernardo
- 3rd Place – Ryan J Magsino of Olympian
- 4th Place – Khari Douglas of Bonita Vista
- 5th Place – Dylan Fernandez of San Marcos
- 6th Place – Noah Lattuada of Vista
- 7th Place – Richie Liscum of Patrick Henry
- 8th Place – Michael Cava of Torrey Pines
1st Place Match
- Alexander Schwaebe (San Diego) won by major decision over Caleb Armstrong (Rancho Bernardo) (Maj 15-2)
3rd Place Match
- Ryan J Magsino (Olympian) won by major decision over Khari Douglas (Bonita Vista) (Maj 8-0)
5th Place Match
- Dylan Fernandez (San Marcos) won by decision over Noah Lattuada (Vista) (Dec 7-3)
7th Place Match
- Richie Liscum (Patrick Henry) won by major decision over Michael Cava (Torrey Pines) (Maj 15-7)
D1 – 134 Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Nicholas Rizzo of Rancho Bernardo
- 2nd Place – Jordan Bendorf of Bonita Vista
- 3rd Place – Elias Garcia of Helix Charter
- 4th Place – Christian Korbacher of El Camino
- 5th Place – Jacob W Neiman of Olympian
- 6th Place – Mathis Hopkins of San Marcos
- 7th Place – Gavin Bartow of Eastlake
- 8th Place – Jonah Eilers of Vista
1st Place Match
- Nicholas Rizzo (Rancho Bernardo) won in overtime over Jordan Bendorf (Bonita Vista) (OT 11-9)
3rd Place Match
- Elias Garcia (Helix Charter) won by rule over Christian Korbacher (El Camino) (RULE)
5th Place Match
- Jacob W Neiman (Olympian) won by rule over Mathis Hopkins (San Marcos) (RULE)
7th Place Match
- Gavin Bartow (Eastlake) won by decision over Jonah Eilers (Vista) (Dec 3-0)
D1 – 140 – Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jaden Le of Rancho Bernardo
- 2nd Place – Christian Navida of San Marcos
- 3rd Place – Mico Gonzalez of Olympian
- 4th Place – Albert Padilla of El Camino
- 5th Place – Mazen Idriss of Torrey Pines
- 6th Place – Justin Hughes of Vista
- 7th Place – Tyler Krecklow of Bonita Vista
- 8th Place – Jacob Soni of Canyon Crest Academy
1st Place Match
- Jaden Le (Rancho Bernardo) won by major decision over Christian Navida (San Marcos) (Maj 9-0)
3rd Place Match
- Mico Gonzalez (Olympian) won by decision over Albert Padilla (El Camino) (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
- Mazen Idriss (Torrey Pines) won over Justin Hughes (Vista) (OTHR1)
7th Place Match
- Tyler Krecklow (Bonita Vista) won by decision over Jacob Soni (Canyon Crest Academy) (Dec 3-1)
D1 – 147 – Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jaden Abas of Rancho Bernardo
- 2nd Place – Daniel Reyes of Bonita Vista
- 3rd Place – A. Daniel Navarro of Vista
- 4th Place – Ty Dean of Helix Charter
- 5th Place – Jared Garcia of San Diego
- 6th Place – Jacob Miller of Patrick Henry
- 7th Place – Spencer J Albani of Olympian
- 8th Place – Ramiro Panela of Calexico
1st Place Match
- Jaden Abas (Rancho Bernardo) won by fall over Daniel Reyes (Bonita Vista) (Fall 2:28)
3rd Place Match
- A. Daniel Navarro (Vista) won by decision over Ty Dean (Helix Charter) (Dec 13-6)
5th Place Match
- Jared Garcia (San Diego) won over Jacob Miller (Patrick Henry) (OTHR1)
7th Place Match
- Spencer J Albani (Olympian) won by fall over Ramiro Panela (Calexico) (Fall 1:59)
D1 – 154 – Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Tyler Badgett of Rancho Bernardo
- 2nd Place – Kymani Yambao of San Marcos
- 3rd Place – Sebastian Anderson of Westview
- 4th Place – Joshua Bowe-McCleod of El Camino
- 5th Place – Adam Huberts of Mission Hills
- 6th Place – Alejandro Llarena of Olympian
- 7th Place – Willem Nicklason of Canyon Crest Academy
- 8th Place – Young Ann of Torrey Pines
1st Place Match
- Tyler Badgett (Rancho Bernardo) won by fall over Kymani Yambao (San Marcos) (Fall 1:45)
3rd Place Match
- Sebastian Anderson (Westview) won by decision over Joshua Bowe-McCleod (El Camino) (Dec 10-4)
5th Place Match
- Adam Huberts (Mission Hills) won over Alejandro Llarena (Olympian) (OTHR1)
7th Place Match
- Willem Nicklason (Canyon Crest Academy) won by fall over Young Ann (Torrey Pines) (Fall 4:40)
D1 – 162 – Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Tyshawn N Anderson of Olympian
- 2nd Place – Alexander Florey of Rancho Bernardo
- 3rd Place – Lex Lo of Helix Charter
- 4th Place – Zavion Guy of Patrick Henry
- 5th Place – Matt Jarvis of San Marcos
- 6th Place – Buster Underwood of San Diego
- 7th Place – Donovan Piro of Mission Hills
- 8th Place – Alexander Howell of Torrey Pines
1st Place Match
- Tyshawn N Anderson (Olympian) won in overtime over Alexander Florey (Rancho Bernardo) (OT 8-6)
3rd Place Match
- Lex Lo (Helix Charter) won by fall over Zavion Guy (Patrick Henry) (Fall 2:58)
5th Place Match
- Matt Jarvis (San Marcos) won by fall over Buster Underwood (San Diego) (Fall 4:56)
7th Place Match
- Donovan Piro (Mission Hills) won by fall over Alexander Howell (Torrey Pines) (Fall 4:58)
D1 – 172 – Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Frank Sanchez of San Marcos
- 2nd Place – Rylen J Gregorio of Olympian
- 3rd Place – Zachary Zidarevich of Rancho Bernardo
- 4th Place – Ryan Bowe-McLeod of El Camino
- 5th Place – David Bernstein of Torrey Pines
- 6th Place – David Hetter of Patrick Henry
- 7th Place – Jarren Fabunan of San Ysidro
- 8th Place – Benjamin Robles of Bonita Vista
1st Place Match
- Frank Sanchez (San Marcos) won by medical forfeit over Rylen J Gregorio (Olympian) (MFF)
3rd Place Match
- Zachary Zidarevich (Rancho Bernardo) won by major decision over Ryan Bowe-McLeod (El Camino) (Maj 9-0)
5th Place Match
- David Bernstein (Torrey Pines) won by rule over David Hetter (Patrick Henry) (RULE)
7th Place Match
- Jarren Fabunan (San Ysidro) won by fall over Benjamin Robles (Bonita Vista) (Fall 0:41)
D1 – 184 – Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Javen Jovero of Rancho Bernardo
- 2nd Place – John A Johnson of Olympian
- 3rd Place – Kellen Foster of Patrick Henry
- 4th Place – Gage Harrison of Torrey Pines
- 5th Place – Kisione Taufa of San Marcos
- 6th Place – Mason Lauffer of El Camino
- 7th Place – Tristan Curby of Eastlake
- 8th Place – Diego Zatarain of Calexico
1st Place Match
- Javen Jovero (Rancho Bernardo) won by fall over John A Johnson (Olympian) (Fall 0:24)
3rd Place Match
- Kellen Foster (Patrick Henry) won by fall over Gage Harrison (Torrey Pines) (Fall 2:51)
5th Place Match
- Kisione Taufa (San Marcos) won by rule over Mason Lauffer (El Camino) (RULE)
7th Place Match
- Tristan Curby (Eastlake) won by decision over Diego Zatarain (Calexico) (Dec 4-2)
D1 – 197 -Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Peter Thomas of Torrey Pines
- 2nd Place – Weiland Goudarzi of Mission Hills
- 3rd Place – Lionel Turner of Vista
- 4th Place – Matthew Amankonah of Canyon Crest Academy
- 5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
- 5th Place – Michael Morgan of Eastlake
- 6th Place – Joshua Mitchell of Helix Charter
- 7th Place – Jeffrey Dotson of Patrick Henry
- 8th Place – Mathias Sorensen of San Marcos
1st Place Match
- Peter Thomas (Torrey Pines) won by medical forfeit over Weiland Goudarzi (Mission Hills) (MFF)
3rd Place Match
- Lionel Turner (Vista) won by fall over Matthew Amankonah (Canyon Crest Academy) (Fall 4:19)
5th Place Match
- Michael Morgan (Eastlake) and Joshua Mitchell (Helix Charter) (DFF)
7th Place Match
- Jeffrey Dotson (Patrick Henry) won by fall over Mathias Sorensen (San Marcos) (Fall 3:35)
D1 – 222 – Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Nathan Miller of Vista
- 2nd Place – Shaihi Q Baker of Olympian
- 3rd Place – Jayce Jovero of Mission Hills
- 4th Place – Michael Miller of Bonita Vista
- 5th Place – Camilo Marizcal of San Ysidro
- 6th Place – Joseph Kim of Canyon Crest Academy
- 7th Place – Rico Kido-Doty of Rancho Bernardo
- 8th Place – Michael Stathorakis of Patrick Henry
- 1st Place Match
- Nathan Miller (Vista) won by decision over Shaihi Q Baker (Olympian) (Dec 3-1)
- 3rd Place Match
- Jayce Jovero (Mission Hills) won by decision over Michael Miller (Bonita Vista) (Dec 9-7)
- 5th Place Match
- Camilo Marizcal (San Ysidro) won by rule over Joseph Kim (Canyon Crest Academy) (RULE)
- 7th Place Match
- Rico Kido-Doty (Rancho Bernardo) won by decision over Michael Stathorakis (Patrick Henry) (Dec 7-0)
D1 – 287 – Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Luis A Castro of Olympian
- 2nd Place – Erik Cole of Westview
- 3rd Place – Damien Evans of Rancho Bernardo
- 4th Place – Alex Alcala of Bonita Vista
- 5th Place – Richard Dauti of Patrick Henry
- 6th Place – Hugo Vargas of Helix Charter
7th Place – Harlley Martinez of El Camino
- 8th Place – Ricky Johnson of San Marcos
- 1st Place Match
- Luis A Castro (Olympian) won by fall over Erik Cole (Westview) (Fall 0:54)
- 3rd Place Match
- Damien Evans (Rancho Bernardo) won by decision over Alex Alcala (Bonita Vista) (Dec 5-0)
- 5th Place Match
- Richard Dauti (Patrick Henry) won by decision over Hugo Vargas (Helix Charter) (Dec 5-1)
- 7th Place Match
- Harlley Martinez (El Camino) won by fall over Ricky Johnson (San Marcos) (Fall 0:42)