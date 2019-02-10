Loading...
Division I CIF Wrestling Tournament at Olympia High School

By   /  February 10, 2019  /  No Comments

1 Rancho Bernardo RB 309.0
2 Olympian OLY 225.5
3 San Marcos SM 148.0
4 Patrick Henry PH 127.5
5 Vista VST 127.0
6 Bonita Vista BV 125.0
7 Torrey Pines TP 94.5
8 Mission Hills MH 85.0
9 El Camino ECM 84.0
10 Helix Charter HLX 81.0
11 San Diego SD 66.0
12 Canyon Crest Academy CCA 65.0
13 Eastlake ESL 50.0
14 San Ysidro SY 44.0
15 Westview WV 42.0
16 Calexico CLX 10.0
17 Otay Ranch OR 5.0
18 Sweetwater SWT 1.0

D1 – 108 – Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Alexander Beato of Rancho Bernardo
  • 2nd Place – Zachary Ikaika Ramos of Olympian
  • 3rd Place – Isaac Alvarez Jr. of Vista
  • 4th Place – Jesus Plasencia of Eastlake
  • 5th Place – Isaiah Graves of Helix Charter
  • 6th Place – Dean Gallegos of Mission Hills
  • 7th Place – Tommy Gillcrist of Canyon Crest Academy
  • 8th Place – Cameron Alanis of Bonita Vista

1st Place Match

  • Alexander Beato (Rancho Bernardo) won by decision over Zachary Ikaika Ramos (Olympian) (Dec 6-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Isaac Alvarez Jr. (Vista) won by fall over Jesus Plasencia (Eastlake) (Fall 2:17)

5th Place Match

  • Isaiah Graves (Helix Charter) won by rule over Dean Gallegos (Mission Hills) (RULE)

7th Place Match

  • Tommy Gillcrist (Canyon Crest Academy) won by major decision over Cameron Alanis (Bonita Vista) (Maj 10-0)

D1 – 115 -Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Gavin Concepcion of Rancho Bernardo
  • 2nd Place – Anthony Bercu of Patrick Henry
  • 3rd Place – Christian Tingzon of Vista
  • 4th Place – Jaydon Caoile of Olympian
  • 5th Place – Ethan Ehrlich of San Diego
  • 6th Place – Alfonso Cruz of Mission Hills
  • 7th Place – Joel Lopez of Bonita Vista
  • 8th Place – Bailey Lind of Canyon Crest Academy

1st Place Match

  • Gavin Concepcion (Rancho Bernardo) won by decision over Anthony Bercu (Patrick Henry) (Dec 4-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Christian Tingzon (Vista) won by decision over Jaydon Caoile (Olympian) (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

  • Ethan Ehrlich (San Diego) won by rule over Alfonso Cruz (Mission Hills) (RULE)

7th Place Match

  • Joel Lopez (Bonita Vista) won by fall over Bailey Lind (Canyon Crest Academy) (Fall 2:50)

D1 – 122  -Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Israel Ramirez of San Ysidro
  • 2nd Place – Brayden Concepcion of Rancho Bernardo
  • 3rd Place – Eli Dalangin of San Marcos
  • 4th Place – Ralph J Magsino of Olympian
  • 5th Place – Evan Adler of Patrick Henry
  • 6th Place – Robert Gonzalez of El Camino
  • 7th Place – Jacob Mejia of Eastlake
  • 8th Place – Ryan Burke of Canyon Crest Academy

1st Place Match

  • Israel Ramirez (San Ysidro) won by decision over Brayden Concepcion (Rancho Bernardo) (Dec 4-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Eli Dalangin (San Marcos) won by rule over Ralph J Magsino (Olympian) (RULE)

5th Place Match

  • Evan Adler (Patrick Henry) won by decision over Robert Gonzalez (El Camino) (Dec 8-2)

7th Place Match

  • Jacob Mejia (Eastlake) won by fall over Ryan Burke (Canyon Crest Academy) (Fall 4:41)

D1 – 128  -Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Alexander Schwaebe of San Diego
  • 2nd Place – Caleb Armstrong of Rancho Bernardo
  • 3rd Place – Ryan J Magsino of Olympian
  • 4th Place – Khari Douglas of Bonita Vista
  • 5th Place – Dylan Fernandez of San Marcos
  • 6th Place – Noah Lattuada of Vista
  • 7th Place – Richie Liscum of Patrick Henry
  • 8th Place – Michael Cava of Torrey Pines

1st Place Match

  • Alexander Schwaebe (San Diego) won by major decision over Caleb Armstrong (Rancho Bernardo) (Maj 15-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Ryan J Magsino (Olympian) won by major decision over Khari Douglas (Bonita Vista) (Maj 8-0)

5th Place Match

  • Dylan Fernandez (San Marcos) won by decision over Noah Lattuada (Vista) (Dec 7-3)

7th Place Match

  • Richie Liscum (Patrick Henry) won by major decision over Michael Cava (Torrey Pines) (Maj 15-7)

D1 – 134  Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Nicholas Rizzo of Rancho Bernardo
  • 2nd Place – Jordan Bendorf of Bonita Vista
  • 3rd Place – Elias Garcia of Helix Charter
  • 4th Place – Christian Korbacher of El Camino
  • 5th Place – Jacob W Neiman of Olympian
  • 6th Place – Mathis Hopkins of San Marcos
  • 7th Place – Gavin Bartow of Eastlake
  • 8th Place – Jonah Eilers of Vista

1st Place Match

  • Nicholas Rizzo (Rancho Bernardo) won in overtime over Jordan Bendorf (Bonita Vista) (OT 11-9)

3rd Place Match

  • Elias Garcia (Helix Charter) won by rule over Christian Korbacher (El Camino) (RULE)

5th Place Match

  • Jacob W Neiman (Olympian) won by rule over Mathis Hopkins (San Marcos) (RULE)

7th Place Match

  • Gavin Bartow (Eastlake) won by decision over Jonah Eilers (Vista) (Dec 3-0)

D1 – 140  – Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Jaden Le of Rancho Bernardo
  • 2nd Place – Christian Navida of San Marcos
  • 3rd Place – Mico Gonzalez of Olympian
  • 4th Place – Albert Padilla of El Camino
  • 5th Place – Mazen Idriss of Torrey Pines
  • 6th Place – Justin Hughes of Vista
  • 7th Place – Tyler Krecklow of Bonita Vista
  • 8th Place – Jacob Soni of Canyon Crest Academy

1st Place Match

  • Jaden Le (Rancho Bernardo) won by major decision over Christian Navida (San Marcos) (Maj 9-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Mico Gonzalez (Olympian) won by decision over Albert Padilla (El Camino) (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

  • Mazen Idriss (Torrey Pines) won over Justin Hughes (Vista) (OTHR1)

7th Place Match

  • Tyler Krecklow (Bonita Vista) won by decision over Jacob Soni (Canyon Crest Academy) (Dec 3-1)

D1 – 147  –  Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Jaden Abas of Rancho Bernardo
  • 2nd Place – Daniel Reyes of Bonita Vista
  • 3rd Place – A. Daniel Navarro of Vista
  • 4th Place – Ty Dean of Helix Charter
  • 5th Place – Jared Garcia of San Diego
  • 6th Place – Jacob Miller of Patrick Henry
  • 7th Place – Spencer J Albani of Olympian
  • 8th Place – Ramiro Panela of Calexico

1st Place Match

  • Jaden Abas (Rancho Bernardo) won by fall over Daniel Reyes (Bonita Vista) (Fall 2:28)

3rd Place Match

  • A. Daniel Navarro (Vista) won by decision over Ty Dean (Helix Charter) (Dec 13-6)

5th Place Match

  • Jared Garcia (San Diego) won over Jacob Miller (Patrick Henry) (OTHR1)

7th Place Match

  • Spencer J Albani (Olympian) won by fall over Ramiro Panela (Calexico) (Fall 1:59)

D1 – 154  – Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Tyler Badgett of Rancho Bernardo
  • 2nd Place – Kymani Yambao of San Marcos
  • 3rd Place – Sebastian Anderson of Westview
  • 4th Place – Joshua Bowe-McCleod of El Camino
  • 5th Place – Adam Huberts of Mission Hills
  • 6th Place – Alejandro Llarena of Olympian
  • 7th Place – Willem Nicklason of Canyon Crest Academy
  • 8th Place – Young Ann of Torrey Pines

1st Place Match

  • Tyler Badgett (Rancho Bernardo) won by fall over Kymani Yambao (San Marcos) (Fall 1:45)

3rd Place Match

  • Sebastian Anderson (Westview) won by decision over Joshua Bowe-McCleod (El Camino) (Dec 10-4)

5th Place Match

  • Adam Huberts (Mission Hills) won over Alejandro Llarena (Olympian) (OTHR1)

7th Place Match

  • Willem Nicklason (Canyon Crest Academy) won by fall over Young Ann (Torrey Pines) (Fall 4:40)

D1 – 162  – Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Tyshawn N Anderson of Olympian
  • 2nd Place – Alexander Florey of Rancho Bernardo
  • 3rd Place – Lex Lo of Helix Charter
  • 4th Place – Zavion Guy of Patrick Henry
  • 5th Place – Matt Jarvis of San Marcos
  • 6th Place – Buster Underwood of San Diego
  • 7th Place – Donovan Piro of Mission Hills
  • 8th Place – Alexander Howell of Torrey Pines

1st Place Match

  • Tyshawn N Anderson (Olympian) won in overtime over Alexander Florey (Rancho Bernardo) (OT 8-6)

3rd Place Match

  • Lex Lo (Helix Charter) won by fall over Zavion Guy (Patrick Henry) (Fall 2:58)

5th Place Match

  • Matt Jarvis (San Marcos) won by fall over Buster Underwood (San Diego) (Fall 4:56)

7th Place Match

  • Donovan Piro (Mission Hills) won by fall over Alexander Howell (Torrey Pines) (Fall 4:58)

D1 – 172  – Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Frank Sanchez of San Marcos
  • 2nd Place – Rylen J Gregorio of Olympian
  • 3rd Place – Zachary Zidarevich of Rancho Bernardo
  • 4th Place – Ryan Bowe-McLeod of El Camino
  • 5th Place – David Bernstein of Torrey Pines
  • 6th Place – David Hetter of Patrick Henry
  • 7th Place – Jarren Fabunan of San Ysidro
  • 8th Place – Benjamin Robles of Bonita Vista

1st Place Match

  • Frank Sanchez (San Marcos) won by medical forfeit over Rylen J Gregorio (Olympian) (MFF)

3rd Place Match

  • Zachary Zidarevich (Rancho Bernardo) won by major decision over Ryan Bowe-McLeod (El Camino) (Maj 9-0)

5th Place Match

  • David Bernstein (Torrey Pines) won by rule over David Hetter (Patrick Henry) (RULE)

7th Place Match

  • Jarren Fabunan (San Ysidro) won by fall over Benjamin Robles (Bonita Vista) (Fall 0:41)

D1 – 184   – Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Javen Jovero of Rancho Bernardo
  • 2nd Place – John A Johnson of Olympian
  • 3rd Place – Kellen Foster of Patrick Henry
  • 4th Place – Gage Harrison of Torrey Pines
  • 5th Place – Kisione Taufa of San Marcos
  • 6th Place – Mason Lauffer of El Camino
  • 7th Place – Tristan Curby of Eastlake
  • 8th Place – Diego Zatarain of Calexico

1st Place Match

  • Javen Jovero (Rancho Bernardo) won by fall over John A Johnson (Olympian) (Fall 0:24)

3rd Place Match

  • Kellen Foster (Patrick Henry) won by fall over Gage Harrison (Torrey Pines) (Fall 2:51)

5th Place Match

  • Kisione Taufa (San Marcos) won by rule over Mason Lauffer (El Camino) (RULE)

7th Place Match

  • Tristan Curby (Eastlake) won by decision over Diego Zatarain (Calexico) (Dec 4-2)

D1 – 197  -Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Peter Thomas of Torrey Pines
  • 2nd Place – Weiland Goudarzi of Mission Hills
  • 3rd Place – Lionel Turner of Vista
  • 4th Place – Matthew Amankonah of Canyon Crest Academy
  • 5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
  • 5th Place – Michael Morgan of Eastlake
  • 6th Place – Joshua Mitchell of Helix Charter
  • 7th Place – Jeffrey Dotson of Patrick Henry
  • 8th Place – Mathias Sorensen of San Marcos

1st Place Match

  • Peter Thomas (Torrey Pines) won by medical forfeit over Weiland Goudarzi (Mission Hills) (MFF)

3rd Place Match

  • Lionel Turner (Vista) won by fall over Matthew Amankonah (Canyon Crest Academy) (Fall 4:19)

5th Place Match

  • Michael Morgan (Eastlake) and Joshua Mitchell (Helix Charter) (DFF)

7th Place Match

  • Jeffrey Dotson (Patrick Henry) won by fall over Mathias Sorensen (San Marcos) (Fall 3:35)

D1 – 222  –  Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Nathan Miller of Vista
  • 2nd Place – Shaihi Q Baker of Olympian
  • 3rd Place – Jayce Jovero of Mission Hills
  • 4th Place – Michael Miller of Bonita Vista
  • 5th Place – Camilo Marizcal of San Ysidro
  • 6th Place – Joseph Kim of Canyon Crest Academy
  • 7th Place – Rico Kido-Doty of Rancho Bernardo
  • 8th Place – Michael Stathorakis of Patrick Henry
  • 1st Place Match
  • Nathan Miller (Vista) won by decision over Shaihi Q Baker (Olympian) (Dec 3-1)
  • 3rd Place Match
  • Jayce Jovero (Mission Hills) won by decision over Michael Miller (Bonita Vista) (Dec 9-7)
  • 5th Place Match
  • Camilo Marizcal (San Ysidro) won by rule over Joseph Kim (Canyon Crest Academy) (RULE)
  • 7th Place Match
  • Rico Kido-Doty (Rancho Bernardo) won by decision over Michael Stathorakis (Patrick Henry) (Dec 7-0)

D1 – 287 – Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Luis A Castro of Olympian
  • 2nd Place – Erik Cole of Westview
  • 3rd Place – Damien Evans of Rancho Bernardo
  • 4th Place – Alex Alcala of Bonita Vista
  • 5th Place – Richard Dauti of Patrick Henry
  • 6th Place – Hugo Vargas of Helix Charter

7th Place – Harlley Martinez of El Camino

  • 8th Place – Ricky Johnson of San Marcos
  • 1st Place Match
  • Luis A Castro (Olympian) won by fall over Erik Cole (Westview) (Fall 0:54)
  • 3rd Place Match
  • Damien Evans (Rancho Bernardo) won by decision over Alex Alcala (Bonita Vista) (Dec 5-0)
  • 5th Place Match
  • Richard Dauti (Patrick Henry) won by decision over Hugo Vargas (Helix Charter) (Dec 5-1)
  • 7th Place Match
  • Harlley Martinez (El Camino) won by fall over Ricky Johnson (San Marcos) (Fall 0:42)
  • Published: 3 days ago on February 10, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: February 10, 2019 @ 1:01 am
  • Filed Under: Sports

