David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-, Match 2017-In Friday’s Final Round at the Jenny Craig Pavalion on the campus of the University of San Diego the Lady Crusaders the Lady Crusaders of Mater Dei behind the 18 point performance of Chloe Webb 55-54 win over the Lady Knights of San Marcos for the Division I Girls Basketball Title. Joice Beda added 15 points and 11 boards for the Lady Crusaders.

For the Lady Knights at 19-12, Dee Dee Valenzuela led with 18 points and Sarah Cloutier contributed with 10. This is San Marcos 2nd time in the finals first since 1986.